450

BLAKE BAGGETT – ILLNESS | OUT

Comment: Baggett will miss the action this weekend due to what the team described as a “lingering sinus infection that eventually turned to a staph infection in his right eye.” He hasn’t raced since the Spring Creek National.

JUSTIN BOGLE - EPSTEIN-BARR VIRUS | IN

Comment: Bogle announced earlier this week that he'd been dealing with Epstein-Barr Virus, which has been affecting his ability to go hard at the races. He's in for Ironman and will work on recovery during the off-season.

NICK FRATZ-ORR – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Fratz-Orr injured his knee in a tip over at Budds Creek. He’s out for Ironman.