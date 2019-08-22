Injury Report: Ironman
450
BLAKE BAGGETT – ILLNESS | OUT
Comment: Baggett will miss the action this weekend due to what the team described as a “lingering sinus infection that eventually turned to a staph infection in his right eye.” He hasn’t raced since the Spring Creek National.
JUSTIN BOGLE - EPSTEIN-BARR VIRUS | IN
Comment: Bogle announced earlier this week that he'd been dealing with Epstein-Barr Virus, which has been affecting his ability to go hard at the races. He's in for Ironman and will work on recovery during the off-season.
NICK FRATZ-ORR – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Fratz-Orr injured his knee in a tip over at Budds Creek. He’s out for Ironman.
It’s been a great year. I’ve been blessed to have been able to race the races I’ve raced and earn some decent results while working as much as I have been, even at the tracks and in between motos. Unfortunately, I had a tip over in the LCQ at Budd’s Creek that put an end to my season. I finished the races that day but an evaluation from my knee surgeon shows that it’s best I get some R&R. I’m super thankful for all of the people who have helped me grow as a racer and as a person. Racing motocross has shaped me into the person I am and taught me so many valuable life lessons. There’s no dollar value that can replace that. But where I used to put a race before my health, i’m putting my health before a race. I’m not racing this weekend at Iron Man, but when i race again, I’ll be healthy and strong ?? @cycledump
JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Hill injured his shoulder earlier this season and hasn’t raced since the Thunder Valley National. He’s out for Ironman.
DYLAN MERRIAM – HAND | OUT
Comment: Merriam is out for the season finale after breaking and dislocating his pinky in a collision with another rider at Washougal.
WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH/EYE INJURIES | OUT
Comment: Peick isn’t ready to return after sustaining major injuries at the Paris Supercross in November.
COLE SEELY – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Seely tore his labrum and fractured his glenoid socket earlier this season. He’s since announced his retirement.
COOPER WEBB – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Webb suffered a bone contusion at Unadilla and is out for the finale.
250
SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Cantrell’s wrist and hand have been bothering him ever since he got injured in supercross. Instead of racing on a painful wrist, the decision was made to have surgery to get it fixed in order to be fully ready for 2020.
After my wrist injury during supercross, my pain never seemed to go away. Over time that pain has moved into my hand and has been very difficult to ride with close to zero grip strength. After last weekends race I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore so I’ve decided to get a jump start on the healing process and get surgery today. Already looking forward to getting on a bike and being 100%
JOEY CROWN - THUMB | OUT
Comment: Crown sat Budds Creek out after racing at Unadilla, when he aggravated an existing thumb injury. His intention was to come back strong at Ironman but his thumb isn’t ready yet.
DEREK DRAKE – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Drake tore some ligaments in his ankle at Millville and has been dealing with it since. Unfortunately he crashed at Budds Creek and felt something pop in his ankle. It won’t require surgery but he’ll have to stay off his ankle for two to three months for it to heal properly. He’s out for Ironman.
AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Forkner was forced to take the 2019 season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a torn ACL suffered during supercross.
JACOB HAYES – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Hayes had hoped to return for Ironman after missing Budds Creek with a tweaked knee suffered at Unadilla, but it didn’t work out. He’ll miss the finale.
GARRETT MARCHBANKS – ANKLE | IN
Comment: Marchbanks crashed and tweaked his ankle in the first moto at Budds Creek. He missed the second moto but will race at Ironman.
JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT
Comment: Martin is back riding after a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek. He recently got clear to start riding his bike again. He’ll be in competition in 2020.
COLT NICHOLS – BANGED UP | OUT
Comment: Nichols had a big crash at Budds Creek and will miss Ironman.
JORDON SMITH — WRIST | OUT
Comment: Smith had surgery to repair some damaged tendons in his wrist and will miss Ironman.
JALEK SWOLL – GROIN | OUT
Comment: Swoll missed Budds Creek with a groin injury suffered at Loretta Lynn’s. He’ll miss Ironman as well.