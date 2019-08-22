Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Upcoming
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Exhaust Podcast: How Racing Works

August 22, 2019 3:15pm
by:

Is there too much money in motocross? Well, it's more expensive than it once was, but it's nothing compared to car racing, which literally requires seven figure commitments from families or sponsors to advance even a talented driver to the highest levels.

Jason Weigandt sits down with his fellow American Flat Track series broadcaster AJ Allmendinger—a race winner in IndyCar, NASCAR Cup, and sports car racing, and one of the most dynamic personalities in racing—to compare and contrast motorcycle racing and car racing. It's a fascinating look into the economics, schedules, technology and pressure of racing at all levels. Weege says this is one of his favorite podcasts ever!

Main Image: Monster Energy Media