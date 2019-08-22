Is there too much money in motocross? Well, it's more expensive than it once was, but it's nothing compared to car racing, which literally requires seven figure commitments from families or sponsors to advance even a talented driver to the highest levels.

Jason Weigandt sits down with his fellow American Flat Track series broadcaster AJ Allmendinger—a race winner in IndyCar, NASCAR Cup, and sports car racing, and one of the most dynamic personalities in racing—to compare and contrast motorcycle racing and car racing. It's a fascinating look into the economics, schedules, technology and pressure of racing at all levels. Weege says this is one of his favorite podcasts ever!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.