Red Bull KTM's Jorge Prado will make his 450 debut later this year at the Motocross of Nations at Assen for Team Spain. Prado, who is on the verge of a second consecutive MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship, will compete in MXGP with Iker Larranaga (MX2) and Carlos Campano (Open) also named to the team.

The defending MX2 champion has dominated the field this year, winning all 14 rounds he’s competed in (he missed round two due to a shoulder injury) and looks to wrap up a second title this weekend in Sweden—two rounds early.

Due to the MXGP rules, Prado will be forced to the MXGP class in 2020 and will join Jeffrey Herlings and Antonio Cairoli on Red Bull KTM. He confirmed to MX Vice over the weekend that he’s never ridden a 450, so it will be interesting to see how he performs in Assen. "I still need to test," he said. "I never rode a 450. First I need to get this title done, then I am looking forward for the next chapter."

Spain finished seventh at the 2018 Motocross of Nations.