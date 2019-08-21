Inevitable is defined as certain to happen; unavoidable. As in, when Adam Cianciarulo turned pro in 2014 and promptly won his first supercross race, a title seemed inevitable. Well, now after several seasons of injuries, bad luck, and inopportune crashes, Cianciarulo is poised to finally fulfill the inevitable by clinching the 2019 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship. Of course, there are no sure things in this sport—a look back at Cianciarulo’s “inevitable” 2019 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region championship-turned-heartbreak is a reminder off that. So what exactly does Cianciarulo need to do to bring the title home this weekend? Let’s take a look at the numbers and possible scenarios to find out.

The most important numbers to consider here are 30 and 21. Thirty, because that’s how many points Cianciarulo leads Dylan Ferrandis, the only other rider still in contention. Twenty-one, because that’s the number of points Cianciarulo needs to score at Ironman Raceway to claim the championship no matter what Ferrandis does. If Cianciarulo earns 21 points and Ferrandis earns a perfect 50 (with a 1-1 score), Cianciarulo will edge Ferrandis by a single point. If they tie in points and Ferrandis wins both motos, the title will go to Ferrandis since he’ll have more moto wins (the tie breaker is decided by moto wins, not overalls). Right now they’re tied with seven moto wins each, so if Cianciarulo doesn’t win a moto, Ferrandis wins just one, and they tie in points, the title goes to Ferrandis. It’s a little tricky, we know. Let’s have a look at some simpler, more specific situations.

First Moto Clincher

For Cianciarulo clinching the championship in the first moto and not having to face the daunting possibility of a big crash or mechanical failure in the second is ideal. But how does he do that? Well, obviously winning would get it done, but so would second place, even if Ferrandis wins. Finishing ahead of Ferrandis would make Cianciarulo’s title happen too.

In Summary

Second or better in the first moto earns Cianciarulo the title.

Beating Ferrandis in the first moto earns Cianciarulo the title.