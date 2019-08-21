Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour Recap

August 21, 2019 12:30pm
by:

FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up. 

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Atlas Brace’s Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart and Guaranteed MX’s Ryan “Gauldy” Gauld joining me to wrap up what happened in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour up in Canada. From the two titles for Honda GDR to the surprises to the disappointments, we recap it all right here.

Listen below or click HERE. You can also get it on iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.