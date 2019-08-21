On August 1, Cole Seely announced his retirement from professional racing. There had been rumors of this ever since his scary crash from last February’s Tampa Supercross. Cole sustained fractures to his sacrum and the left and right sides of his pelvis, and was confined to a wheelchair during the initial part of his recovery. He indeed did recover to come back and race at the highest levels, so there have certainly been more catastrophic injuries from dirt bikes. However, few were any scarier. Why? Because when Seely crashed, he was just doing his job.

Seely went down hard trying to bust out a big rhythm in Tampa. At the time of the race, he was second in 450SX points and thus willing to do anything to win races, and gain ground on points leader Jason Anderson. When Eli Tomac jumped the big gap in front of him, Cole knew he had to sack up and do it on the next lap. He didn’t make it, he landed hard, and the bike drilled him. The leap was a big risk, but it was required by the reward. That’s what made it scary—to do his job right, Cole had to take the biggest risks and try to jump something he wasn’t sure he could jump. Today, with super-fast 450s, getting it wrong has even bigger consequences than ever.

Cole wouldn’t fully comment on his future during a podcast I did with him in June, he also didn’t deny those fears, either. A few days after we last saw him race at Thunder Valley in Colorado, he went down with a shoulder injury in practice, which ended his season. At that point, it was time to come clean.