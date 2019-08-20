Tim Gajser to Race Monster Energy Cup
After the conclusion of the FIM World Championship, Tim Gajser will compete in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and, according to a Honda press release, will also give the Monster Energy Cup another go on October 19, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Honda HRC rider competed in the event in 2017. He was running in fifth early in the first main event when he crashed through the long rhythm section, knocking him out of the race. He did not return for the other main events.
In a recent interview with Lewis Phillips, Gajser said:
"Definitely I am thinking about [Monster Energy Cup]. Yeah. I think it is not official already, but I think we are going to do it this year if everything goes on the plan. I really enjoyed it in 2017. I did not feel the best. I was not in good shape. If we can carry that momentum to the Monster Cup, with some good preparation, I think I can go good on the supercross [track] as well.
Below is the full press release:
After sealing his third world motocross championship title in Imola, Italy last weekend, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser has signed up to race the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, held at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19th.
Having won races all around the globe this year, Gajser and Team HRC will head to America after the conclusion of the MXGP season and the Motocross of Nations, in order to prepare for another tough challenge as they take on the supercross-style circuit under stadium lights for what will be three shorter-length races.
Battling against the best supercross riders in the world won’t be easy but the Slovenian rider is full of confidence after his championship success and will approach the race with the same positive attitude that served him so well in this 2019 MXGP season.
“I am really looking forward to racing the Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas in October. It is a great event and I am excited to see how well I do on a supercross-style race track. I feel confident that I can we can go over to America and do a good job and I wish to thank Team HRC for working with me and helping me with this opportunity so that I’m as prepared as possible. Having raced the event in 2017, I know a little bit of what to expect but I am still very excited to try it again and feel like I will be able to enjoy the experience a lot more this time around.”