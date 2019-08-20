After the conclusion of the FIM World Championship, Tim Gajser will compete in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and, according to a Honda press release, will also give the Monster Energy Cup another go on October 19, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Honda HRC rider competed in the event in 2017. He was running in fifth early in the first main event when he crashed through the long rhythm section, knocking him out of the race. He did not return for the other main events.

In a recent interview with Lewis Phillips, Gajser said:

"Definitely I am thinking about [Monster Energy Cup]. Yeah. I think it is not official already, but I think we are going to do it this year if everything goes on the plan. I really enjoyed it in 2017. I did not feel the best. I was not in good shape. If we can carry that momentum to the Monster Cup, with some good preparation, I think I can go good on the supercross [track] as well.

Below is the full press release: