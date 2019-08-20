MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—With mere days until the final round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that Stacyc Inc. will serve as the title sponsor of the season finale at Ironman Raceway, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The fifth anniversary of the Stacyc Stability Cycle Ironman National will commence on Saturday, August 24, bringing an action-packed, highly competitive summer to a dramatic conclusion.

Stacyc Inc. is the creator of the original and patented kids electric balance bike. The up-and-coming brand has been an advocate for the sport of motocross since its inception, and continues to cultivate the next generation of motorcycle riders and racers. Established in 2016, Stacyc has already made an impact in the market by introducing kids, ages 3-7, to motorcycles in a less intimidating and more engaging way. The flagship Stacyc EDRIVE was specifically designed as a tool to bridge the gap from push bikes to motorcycles by giving kids a bike that allows them to learn balance, throttle control, and braking at their own pace, on an extremely lightweight and low-impact platform.

“As someone who was a former racer and motorcycle engineer, the sport of motocross has always been a passion of mine. I created Stacyc with the intention of spreading my love of the sport, and was inspired to provide a more appealing, safer, and cost-effective way to introduce kids to motorcycling,” said Ryan Ragland, Founder & CEO of Stacyc Inc. “When the opportunity came up to partner with MX Sports Pro Racing and the Pro Motocross Championship, I knew it was something we couldn’t pass up. I’ve been a fan of the series for decades, and now my kids are just as passionate about it, so the ability to serve as the title sponsor of such a great event at the Ironman National, and bring more awareness to Stacyc, is something we’re all truly excited about.”