Stacyc Stability Cycle Named Title Sponsor of Ironman National
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—With mere days until the final round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that Stacyc Inc. will serve as the title sponsor of the season finale at Ironman Raceway, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The fifth anniversary of the Stacyc Stability Cycle Ironman National will commence on Saturday, August 24, bringing an action-packed, highly competitive summer to a dramatic conclusion.
Stacyc Inc. is the creator of the original and patented kids electric balance bike. The up-and-coming brand has been an advocate for the sport of motocross since its inception, and continues to cultivate the next generation of motorcycle riders and racers. Established in 2016, Stacyc has already made an impact in the market by introducing kids, ages 3-7, to motorcycles in a less intimidating and more engaging way. The flagship Stacyc EDRIVE was specifically designed as a tool to bridge the gap from push bikes to motorcycles by giving kids a bike that allows them to learn balance, throttle control, and braking at their own pace, on an extremely lightweight and low-impact platform.
“As someone who was a former racer and motorcycle engineer, the sport of motocross has always been a passion of mine. I created Stacyc with the intention of spreading my love of the sport, and was inspired to provide a more appealing, safer, and cost-effective way to introduce kids to motorcycling,” said Ryan Ragland, Founder & CEO of Stacyc Inc. “When the opportunity came up to partner with MX Sports Pro Racing and the Pro Motocross Championship, I knew it was something we couldn’t pass up. I’ve been a fan of the series for decades, and now my kids are just as passionate about it, so the ability to serve as the title sponsor of such a great event at the Ironman National, and bring more awareness to Stacyc, is something we’re all truly excited about.”
Kids attending Saturday’s Stacyc Stability Cycle Ironman National will have the opportunity to ride the 12 or 16 EDRIVE models on the Stacyc track inside the sponsor village at Ironman Raceway. For those who already have a Stacyc, they are welcome to bring their bike to the track and ride alongside their fellow young riders. Additionally, Stacyc will host a head-to-head exhibition races for aspiring young racers the day of the Ironman National.
Stacyc Stability Cycles can be found at hundreds of powersports dealerships across the country, as well as online at www.stacyc.com.
The action on the track at the Stacyc Stability Cycle Ironman National will be highlighted by a showdown for the 250 Class title between Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis. These budding rivals have been the most successful riders throughout the 2019 season, and 30 points separates them as they each chase their first ever national championship and the Gary Jones Cup. Over in the 450 Class, newly crowned and reigning three-time champion Eli Tomac will look to capture his first victory at Ironman Raceway aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen duke it out for the runner-up spot in the championship standings.
Tickets to the Stacyc Stability Cycle Ironman National start at just $40 for adults and $20 for kids, and can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com. Broadcast details for the season finale from Ironman Raceway will feature live coverage of the first motos on MAVTV at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, followed by tape-delayed coverage of the second motos on NBC Sports Network at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET. Additionally, all of the action can also be live-streamed with the “Pro Motocross Pass” via the Gold channel on the NBC Sports app.
