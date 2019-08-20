Quotes From Around The Paddock

Ken Roczen | 2-7 for fourth overall in 450 Class

“I mean, today would’ve been a challenging day even at 100% fitness because it was so hot. We had a couple really good practices and then a good first moto. In that moto, I just tried not to go crazy, to conserve energy, because I knew it was going to be a tough one in the second moto. Second in that race was good, and I was also riding pretty well in the second moto, spending half the race in second. Unfortunately, my body just gave up in the second half and I could barely hang on. I lost a lot of positions, finishing seventh. It’s a bummer and definitely not what we wanted coming off of last weekend, but it’s a better finish than my previous races in the heat so we’re moving in the right direction. We’ve got one more race to make it happen.”

Said Roczen’s mechanic, Oscar Wirdeman:

“Today had its ups and downs. We were all hoping for another weekend like last, but unfortunately that wasn't the case. Ken started the day great. He qualified fastest again with a good strategy to conserve energy—lay down a fast lap, then relax. He rode great in the first moto and in the beginning of the second moto but struggled toward the end. The heat just got to him and he wasn’t able to maintain his pace. We’ve been pretty much leaving the bike alone, just doing a few small clicker changes here and there to dial it in for each specific track. We’ve got one more opportunity to end the season on the podium, so that's the goal for next weekend.”

Zach Osborne | 5-4 for fifth overall in 450 Class

“Today was another solid day in the top-five but I struggled with the pace in the beginning. The track was strange for me today, it’s really hard-packed and that’s something I don’t normally excel in so it felt pretty good to go 5-4 and put on a really good charge in the second moto.”

Dean Wilson | 8-6 for seventh overall in 450 Class

“Today was a step in the right direction. I actually had a sinus infection the past few days which made it more challenging. I was low on energy, which is not ideal for these hot conditions but we pushed through the day."

Aaron Plessinger | 9-9 for eighth overall in 450 Class

“Budds Creek was a step in the right direction for us. It was pretty good actually. I got a bad start in the first moto but still got back up there to finish ninth. In the second moto I got a much better start. I was battling right around the top 10 spot, put it on cruise control and was able to keep it in front of him (Kyle Cunningham) to get 9-9. It was the best finish of the summer and I can't wait for Ironman. I expect it to be a good one.”