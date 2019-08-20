After a weekend off, the FIM Motocross World Championship returned to the gates for round 15 (of 18) at Imola in Bologna, Italy, where we saw one title clinched, Glenn Coldenhoff returning to his 2018 the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations form, and more. Here are seven takeaways from round 15 (of 18) in MXGP.

1. Gajser earns the ultimate reward

It felt like the majority of the crowd sheltering from the harsh Italian sunshine were wearing the unmistakable yellow and red of Tim Gajser’s Slovenian army of supporters. The bulk of the public huddled en masse in a florescent, flare-waving throng as the HRC man ‘struggled’ through a first moto (and posted a 5-2 scorecard—his second worst of the season—for third overall and his fourteenth podium finish from fifteen) but confirmed his third FIM World Championship since 2015 and the second in the premier class since acing his debut term in ’16.

“Definitely one of the best seasons I have had so far in GPs,” said the 22-year-old. “I made quite a lot of changes in the winter for preparation, both on the bike and personally. I felt really comfortable. It seemed like it paid off and I made the right decisions.”

Some of those changes involved a tighter collaboration with the Honda crew he has been a part of since 2015 and a working separation from his father/trainer/mentor Bogo to stretch his legs a bit more independently. The effect has been tremendous but there was a moment of alarm for Honda at Imola as Gajser crashed out of the tussle for second place through the shallow waves section. Fortunately, he picked up and soon moved back into the top five as his closest championship threat, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer, motored to the runner-up slot behind Standing Construct KTM’s Glenn Coldenhoff.