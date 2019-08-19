Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 11 (of 12) - Budds Creek - Mechanicsville, MD
Budds Creek - 450
Budds Creek Motocross Park - Mechanicsville, MD
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|4 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|3 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 7
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|8 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|9 - 9
|Yamaha YZ 450F
|9
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|7 - 11
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|10
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|11 - 8
|Honda CRF450
Budds Creek - 250
Budds Creek Motocross Park - Mechanicsville, MD
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|1 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|2 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|6 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|4 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 8
|Honda CRF250
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|8 - 9
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|7
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|12 - 6
|Honda CRF250
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|7 - 11
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|18 - 3
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|5 - 14
|Husqvarna FC 250
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|476
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|426
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|421
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|376
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|365
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|324
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|283
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|218
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|210
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|175
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|479
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|449
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|419
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|310
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|292
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|278
|7
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|277
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|260
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|258
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|252
*Eli Tomac (KAW) is the 2019 Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion, as he clinched the title one round early.
125 all star race series
Round 11 (of 12) - Budds Creek - Mechanicsville, MD
Budds Creek - 125 All Star Race
Budds Creek Motocross Park - Mechanicsville, MD
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Mason Gonzalez
|Fort Walten Beach, FL
|Yamaha
|2
|Chase Yentzer
|Carlisle, PA
|KTM
|3
|Christopher Blackmer
|Musegon, MI
|Yamaha
|4
|Brandon Scharer
|Gardena, CA
|Yamaha
|5
|Gage Stine
|Woodsboro, MD
|KTM
|6
|Noah Willbrandt
|Waterford, MI
|Yamaha
|7
|Cayden Switzer
|Muskegon, MI
|KTM
|8
|Justin Cokinos
|Hanover, MA
|KTM
|9
|Aaron Zielfelder
|Madbury, NH
|Husqvarna
|10
|Nick Ferrell
|Townsend, DE
|KTM
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Round 15 (of 18) - MXGP of Italy - Bologna, Italy
MXGP of Italy - MXGP
Imola - Bologna, Italy
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|5 - 2
|Honda
|4
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 5
|Husqvarna
|6
|Tommy Searle
|United Kingdom
|8 - 7
|Kawasaki
|7
|Romain Febvre
|France
|10 - 6
|Yamaha
|8
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki
|9
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|4 - 16
|Yamaha
|10
|Jordi Tixier
|France
|12 - 8
|KTM
MXGP of Italy - MX2
Imola - Bologna, Italy
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|8 - 3
|Honda
|6
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|7 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|6 - 11
|KTM
|8
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|13 - 6
|Kawasaki
|9
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|5 - 15
|Honda
|10
|Alvin Östlund
|Sweden
|12 - 9
|Husqvarna
*Tim Gajser (HON) is the 2019 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship, as he clinched the title three rounds early.
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour
Round 8 (of 8) - Walton - Walton Raceway, ON
450 Class
|Overall Finish
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|3-1
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|1-3
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|2-2
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|4-4
|5th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|5-6
|6th
|Chase Marquier
|Yamaha
|7-5
|7th
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|6-8
|8th
|Cade Clason
|Husqvarna
|9-9
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|8-11
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Yamaha
|10-10
250 Class
|Overall Finish
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|1-1
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|2-2
|3rd
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|4-3
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|Honda
|7-4
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|6-6
|6th
|Jyire Mitchell
|KTM
|8-5
|7th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|9-7
|8th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|12-9
|9th
|Hayden Halstead
|Yamaha
|10-12
|10th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|3-35
450 Class Finish
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|396
|2nd
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|374
|3rd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|366
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|330
|5th
|Cade Clason
|Husqvarna
|275
|6th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|254
|7th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|251
|8th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|220
|9th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|218
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Suzuki
|197
250 Class Finish
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|417
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|344
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|336
|4th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|327
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|310
|6th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|290
|7th
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|287
|8th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|222
|9th
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|195
|10th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|192
AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 13 (of 20) - Law Tigers Peoria TT - Peoria, IL
AFT Twins
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|25 Laps
|2nd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|2.967
|3rd
|JD Beach
|Yamaha
|7.670
|4th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|7.720
|5th
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|7.754
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|8.678
|7th
|Jake Johnson
|Yamaha
|11.070
|8th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|17.878
|9th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|24 Laps
|10th
|Kolby Carlile
|Indian
|1.607
AFT Singles
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha
|15 Laps
|2nd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|2.124
|3rd
|Jess Janisch
|Yamaha
|4.741
|4th
|James Rispoli
|Honda
|4.745
|5th
|Jacob Lehmann
|Honda
|4.893
|6th
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|6.051
|7th
|Ryan Sipes
|KTM
|6.636
|8th
|Morgen Misch;er
|Yamaha
|9.314
|9th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|10.014
|10th
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|10.614
To view the full results from the 13th round of AFT at the Law Tigers Peoria TT, click here.
AFT Twins Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|243
|2nd
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|205
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|183
|4th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|155
|5th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|146
|6th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|144
|7th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|129
|8th
|Jake Johnson
|Yamaha
|128
|9th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|121
|10th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|115
AFT Singles Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|216
|2nd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|216
|3rd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|202
|4th
|Jesse Janisch
|Yamaha
|174
|5th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|153
|6th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|151
|7th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|143
|8th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|125
|9th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|100
|10th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|93
To view the full AFT standings, click here.
Other championship standings
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 7 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|311
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|276
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|223
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|190
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|189
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|243
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|231
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|209
|4th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|194
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.
ADAC MX MASTERS
Through Round 5 (of 7)
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|190
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|177
|3rd
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|171
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|120
|5th
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|100
WORCS
Through Round 8
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|194
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|158
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|119
|5th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|177
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 5
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|3570
|2nd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3460
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|3164
|4th
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|3070
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|2725
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 9 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|250
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|207
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|180
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|96
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|92
|10
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|270
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|166
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|141
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|138
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|132
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|118
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|110
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|104
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|233
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|147
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|145
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|8
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|9
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|245
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|184
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|174
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|130
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|118
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|105
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|105
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Cored Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike