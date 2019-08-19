Wake-Up Call

*Tim Gajser (HON) is the 2019 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship, as he clinched the title three rounds early.

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Round 8 (of 8) - Walton - Walton Raceway, ON

450 Class

Overall Finish Overall Finish Machine Moto Scores 1st Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 3-1 2nd Cole Thompson KTM 1-3 3rd Colton Facciotti Honda 2-2 4th Mike Alessi Honda 4-4 5th Keylan Meston Yamaha 5-6 6th Chase Marquier Yamaha 7-5 7th Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 6-8 8th Cade Clason Husqvarna 9-9 9th Ryan Dowd Suzuki 8-11 10th Sam Gaynor Yamaha 10-10

250 Class

Overall Finish Overall Finish Machine Moto Scores 1st Dylan Wright Honda 1-1 2nd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 2-2 3rd Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 4-3 4th Marco Cannella Honda 7-4 5th Tanner Ward KTM 6-6 6th Jyire Mitchell KTM 8-5 7th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 9-7 8th Quinn Amyotte KTM 12-9 9th Hayden Halstead Yamaha 10-12 10th Jess Pettis KTM 3-35

450 Class Finish

Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Colton Facciotti Honda 396 2nd Mike Alessi Honda 374 3rd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 366 4th Cole Thompson KTM 330 5th Cade Clason Husqvarna 275 6th Keylan Meston Yamaha 254 7th Ryan Dowd Suzuki 251 8th Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 220 9th Matt Goerke Kawasaki 218 10th Sam Gaynor Suzuki 197

250 Class Finish

Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 417 2nd Jess Pettis KTM 344 3rd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 336 4th Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 327 5th Tanner Ward KTM 310 6th Marco Cannella Yamaha 290 7th Luke Renzland Yamaha 287 8th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 222 9th Josh Osby Yamaha 195 10th Quinn Amyotte KTM 192

AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 13 (of 20) - Law Tigers Peoria TT - Peoria, IL

AFT Twins

Finish Rider Machine Interval 1st Briar Bauman Indian 25 Laps 2nd Bronson Bauman Indian 2.967 3rd JD Beach Yamaha 7.670 4th Robert Pearson Indian 7.720 5th Jared Mees Indian 7.754 6th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 8.678 7th Jake Johnson Yamaha 11.070 8th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 17.878 9th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 24 Laps 10th Kolby Carlile Indian 1.607

AFT Singles

Finish Rider Machine Interval 1st Dallas Daniels Yamaha 15 Laps 2nd Dan Bromley KTM 2.124 3rd Jess Janisch Yamaha 4.741 4th James Rispoli Honda 4.745 5th Jacob Lehmann Honda 4.893 6th Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 6.051 7th Ryan Sipes KTM 6.636 8th Morgen Misch;er Yamaha 9.314 9th Max Whale Kawasaki 10.014 10th Mikey Rush Honda 10.614

AFT Twins Standings

Place Rider Machine Points 1st Briar Bauman Indian 243 2nd Jared Mees Indian 205 3rd Bronson Bauman Indian 183 4th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 155 5th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 146 6th Brandon Robinson Indian 144 7th Henry Wiles Indian 129 8th Jake Johnson Yamaha 128 9th Robert Pearson Indian 121 10th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 115

AFT Singles Standings

Place Rider Machine Points 1st Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 216 2nd Dan Bromley KTM 216 3rd Mikey Rush Honda 202 4th Jesse Janisch Yamaha 174 5th Shayna Texter KTM 153 6th Chad Cose Honda 151 7th Ryan Wells Yamaha 143 8th Morgen Mischler KTM 125 9th Max Whale Kawasaki 100 10th Kevin Stollings Honda 93

Other championship standings

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Tommy Searle Kawasaki 311 2nd Shaun Simpson KTM 276 3rd Jake Millward Husqvarna 223 4th Mel Pocock KTM 190 5th Harri Kullas Honda 189

MX2 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 243 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 231 3rd Josh Gilbert Honda 209 4th Martin Barr Yamaha 194 5th Bas Vaessen KTM 169

The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.

ADAC MX MASTERS

Through Round 5 (of 7)

Masters Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Jens Gettemann Kawasaki 190 2nd Dennis Ullrich Husqvarna 177 3rd Tanel Leok Yamaha 171 4th Pascal Rauchenecker KTM 120 5th Jeremy Seewer Yamaha 100

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Taylor Robert KTM 194 2nd Dante Oliveira KTM 158 3rd Andrew Short Husqvarna 122 4th Ricky Dietrich Honda 119 5th Zach Bell Kawasaki 177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 3570 2nd Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 3460 3rd Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 3164 4th Mario Roman Sherco 3070 5th Billy Bolt Husqvarna 2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13)