450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 19, 2019 6:30am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 11 (of 12) - Budds Creek - Mechanicsville, MD

Budds Creek - 450

- Mechanicsville, MD

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO1 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM4 - 2 Husqvarna FC 450
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France3 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany2 - 7 Honda CRF450
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA5 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY6 - 5 Yamaha YZ 450F
7Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom8 - 6 Husqvarna FC 450
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH9 - 9 Yamaha YZ 450F
9Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO7 - 11 KTM 450 SX-F FE
10Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX11 - 8 Honda CRF450
Budds Creek - 250

- Mechanicsville, MD

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Shane McElrath Canton, NC1 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F FE
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL2 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY6 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France4 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL3 - 8 Honda CRF250
6Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA8 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F FE
7Chase Sexton La Moille, IL12 - 6 Honda CRF250
8Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX7 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
9Alex Martin Millville, MN18 - 3 Suzuki Rm-z250
10Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA5 - 14 Husqvarna FC 250
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO476
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France426
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany421
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM376
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA365
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC324
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY283
8Fredrik Noren Sweden218
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK210
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA175
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL479
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France449
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY419
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL310
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK292
6Chase Sexton La Moille, IL278
7Alex Martin Millville, MN277
8Shane McElrath Canton, NC260
9Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA258
10Hunter Lawrence Australia252
*Eli Tomac (KAW) is the 2019 Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion, as he clinched the title one round early.

125 all star race series

Round 11 (of 12) - Budds Creek - Mechanicsville, MD

Budds Creek - 125 All Star Race

- Mechanicsville, MD

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 Fort Walten Beach, FL Yamaha
2Chase Yentzer Carlisle, PA KTM
3 Musegon, MI Yamaha
4Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA Yamaha
5 Woodsboro, MD KTM
6 Waterford, MI Yamaha
7 Muskegon, MI KTM
8 Hanover, MA KTM
9 Madbury, NH Husqvarna
10 Townsend, DE KTM
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 15 (of 18) - MXGP of Italy - Bologna, Italy

MXGP of Italy - MXGP

- Bologna, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland2 - 3 Yamaha
3Tim Gajser Slovenia5 - 2 Honda
4Gautier Paulin France3 - 4 Yamaha
5Pauls Jonass Latvia6 - 5 Husqvarna
6Tommy Searle United Kingdom8 - 7 Kawasaki
7Romain Febvre France10 - 6 Yamaha
8Alessandro Lupino Italy9 - 9 Kawasaki
9Arnaud Tonus Switzerland4 - 16 Yamaha
10Jordi Tixier France12 - 8 KTM
MXGP of Italy - MX2

- Bologna, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark2 - 2 Husqvarna
3Maxime Renaux France3 - 4 Yamaha
4Jago Geerts Belgium4 - 5 Yamaha
5Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa8 - 3 Honda
6Iker Larranaga Olano Spain7 - 7 KTM
7Rene Hofer Austria6 - 11 KTM
8Henry Jacobi Germany13 - 6 Kawasaki
9Mathys Boisrame France5 - 15 Honda
10Alvin Östlund Sweden12 - 9 Husqvarna
*Tim Gajser (HON) is the 2019 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship, as he clinched the title three rounds early.

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Round 8 (of 8) - Walton - Walton Raceway, ON

450 Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha3-1
2ndCole ThompsonKTM1-3
3rdColton FacciottiHonda2-2
4thMike AlessiHonda4-4
5thKeylan MestonYamaha5-6
6thChase MarquierYamaha7-5
7thJosh CartwrightKawasaki6-8
8thCade ClasonHusqvarna9-9
9thRyan DowdSuzuki8-11
10thSam GaynorYamaha10-10

250 Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stDylan WrightHonda1-1
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki2-2
3rdMarshal WeltinHusqvarna4-3
4thMarco CannellaHonda7-4
5thTanner WardKTM6-6
6thJyire MitchellKTM8-5
7thWesten WrozynaKawasaki9-7
8thQuinn AmyotteKTM12-9
9thHayden HalsteadYamaha10-12
10thJess PettisKTM3-35

450 Class Finish

FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda396
2ndMike AlessiHonda374
3rdPhil NicolettiYamaha366
4thCole ThompsonKTM330
5thCade ClasonHusqvarna275
6thKeylan MestonYamaha254
7thRyan DowdSuzuki251
8thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha220
9thMatt GoerkeKawasaki218
10thSam GaynorSuzuki197

250 Class Finish

FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda417
2ndJess PettisKTM344
3rdTyler MedagliaKawasaki336
4thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna327
5thTanner WardKTM310
6thMarco CannellaYamaha290
7thLuke RenzlandYamaha287
8thWesten WrozynaKawasaki222
9thJosh OsbyYamaha195
10thQuinn AmyotteKTM192

AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 13 (of 20) - Law Tigers Peoria TT - Peoria, IL

AFT Twins

FinishRiderMachineInterval
1stBriar BaumanIndian25 Laps
2ndBronson BaumanIndian2.967
3rdJD BeachYamaha7.670
4thRobert PearsonIndian7.720
5thJared MeesIndian7.754
6thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson8.678
7thJake JohnsonYamaha11.070
8thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian17.878
9thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson24 Laps
10thKolby CarlileIndian1.607

AFT Singles

FinishRiderMachineInterval
1stDallas DanielsYamaha15 Laps
2ndDan BromleyKTM2.124
3rdJess JanischYamaha4.741
4thJames RispoliHonda4.745
5thJacob LehmannHonda4.893
6thDalton GauthierHusqvarna6.051
7thRyan SipesKTM6.636
8thMorgen Misch;erYamaha9.314
9thMax WhaleKawasaki10.014
10thMikey RushHonda10.614

AFT Twins Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stBriar BaumanIndian243
2ndJared MeesIndian205
3rdBronson BaumanIndian183
4thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian155
5thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson146
6thBrandon RobinsonIndian144
7thHenry WilesIndian129
8thJake JohnsonYamaha128
9thRobert PearsonIndian121
10thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson115

AFT Singles Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna216
2ndDan BromleyKTM216
3rdMikey RushHonda202
4thJesse JanischYamaha174
5thShayna TexterKTM153
6thChad CoseHonda151
7thRyan WellsYamaha143
8thMorgen MischlerKTM125
9thMax WhaleKawasaki100
10thKevin StollingsHonda93

Other championship standings

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki311
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM276
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna223
4thMel PocockKTM190
5thHarri KullasHonda189

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan Walsh Husqvarna243
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna231
3rdJosh GilbertHonda209
4thMartin BarrYamaha194
5thBas VaessenKTM169

The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.

ADAC MX MASTERS

Through Round 5 (of 7)

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stJens GettemannKawasaki190
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna177
3rdTanel LeokYamaha171
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM120
5thJeremy SeewerYamaha100

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM194
2ndDante OliveiraKTM158
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna122
4thRicky DietrichHonda119
5thZach BellKawasaki177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM3570
2ndGraham JarvisHusqvarna3460
3rdAlfredo GomezHusqvarna3164
4thMario RomanSherco3070
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC250
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV207
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC180
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Strang Australia113
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA96
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
9 Cookeville, TN92
10 Duvall, WA73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT270
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN166
3 Jefferson, GA141
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA138
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN132
6 New Zealand132
7 Millville, NJ118
8 Landrum, SC110
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA104
10 Orlando, FL93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL233
3 West Sunbury, PA147
4 Indianola, PA145
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Parkersburg, WV71
7 Waterford Works, NJ65
8 Fife Lake, MI56
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH245
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC184
3Tayla Jones Australia183
4 New Zealand174
5 Bridgeton, NJ130
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
7 Birchrunville, PA105
8 Bloomington, IN105
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Cored CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike