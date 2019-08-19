Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser clinched the 2019 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship following the first moto at the MXGP of Italy, round 15 (of 18) of the championship. The 2016 MXGP Champion won his second title in the premier class after finishing fifth in the first moto. The 22-year-old finished the moto with a total of 642 points and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer, who is in second place in the points standings, finished the moto in second place, totaling 461 points. With only 175 points available and Gajser having a 181-point lead, he had officially clinched the title. Starting next weekend at the MXGP of Sweden on August 25, Seewer and several other riders will fight for second place in the championship, which will conclude at the MXGP of China on September 15.

In the MX2 class, Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado (694 points) has a 130-point lead over Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Thomas Kjer Olsen (564 points) with three rounds remaining (a total of 150 points available) so the 18-year-old can wrap up his second-straight title following the first moto at the MXGP of Sweden. If Prado wins this championship, he will be forced to move up into the MXGP class in 2020. He resigned with the team earlier this summer and has befriended his future teammates under the MXGP tent in Antonio Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings.