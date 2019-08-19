Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Walton Results

August 19, 2019 6:00am
The final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Walton on Saturday.

In the 450 Class, Phil Nicoletti (YAM) took the overall victory with 3-1 moto finishes. Cole Thompson (KTM) took second overall with 1-3 moto finishes and Colton Facciotti (HON) rounded out the overall podium with 2-2 moto finishes.

Facciotti won the 450 Class title as Alessi and Nicoletti, respectively, rounded out the top three.

In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright (HON) took the overall victory with 1-1 moto finishes. Tyler Medaglia (KAW) finished second overall with 2-2 moto finishes and Marshal Weltin (HSQ) rounded out the overall podium with 4-3 moto finishes.

Wright won the 450 Class title as Jess Pettis (KTM) and Medaglia, respectively, rounded out the top three.

450 Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha3-1
2ndCole ThompsonKTM1-3
3rdColton FacciottiHonda2-2
4thMike AlessiHonda4-4
5thKeylan MestonYamaha5-6
6thChase MarquierYamaha7-5
7thJosh CartwrightKawasaki6-8
8thCade ClasonHusqvarna9-9
9thRyan DowdSuzuki8-11
10thSam GaynorYamaha10-10

250 Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stDylan WrightHonda1-1
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki2-2
3rdMarshal WeltinHusqvarna4-3
4thMarco CannellaHonda7-4
5thTanner WardKTM6-6
6thJyire MitchellKTM8-5
7thWesten WrozynaKawasaki9-7
8thQuinn AmyotteKTM12-9
9thHayden HalsteadYamaha10-12
10thJess PettisKTM3-35

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda396
2ndMike AlessiHonda374
3rdPhil NicolettiYamaha366
4thCole ThompsonKTM330
5thCade ClasonHusqvarna275
6thKeylan MestonYamaha254
7thRyan DowdSuzuki251
8thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha220
9thMatt GoerkeKawasaki218
10thSam GaynorSuzuki197

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda417
2ndJess PettisKTM344
3rdTyler MedagliaKawasaki336
4thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna327
5thTanner WardKTM310
6thMarco CannellaYamaha290
7thLuke RenzlandYamaha287
8thWesten WrozynaKawasaki222
9thJosh OsbyYamaha195
10thQuinn AmyotteKTM192

To view the full results from the final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.

Main Image: James Lissimore