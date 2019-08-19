Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Walton Results
The final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Walton on Saturday.
In the 450 Class, Phil Nicoletti (YAM) took the overall victory with 3-1 moto finishes. Cole Thompson (KTM) took second overall with 1-3 moto finishes and Colton Facciotti (HON) rounded out the overall podium with 2-2 moto finishes.
Facciotti won the 450 Class title as Alessi and Nicoletti, respectively, rounded out the top three.
In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright (HON) took the overall victory with 1-1 moto finishes. Tyler Medaglia (KAW) finished second overall with 2-2 moto finishes and Marshal Weltin (HSQ) rounded out the overall podium with 4-3 moto finishes.
Wright won the 450 Class title as Jess Pettis (KTM) and Medaglia, respectively, rounded out the top three.
450 Class
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|3-1
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|1-3
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|2-2
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|4-4
|5th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|5-6
|6th
|Chase Marquier
|Yamaha
|7-5
|7th
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|6-8
|8th
|Cade Clason
|Husqvarna
|9-9
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|8-11
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Yamaha
|10-10
250 Class
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|1-1
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|2-2
|3rd
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|4-3
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|Honda
|7-4
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|6-6
|6th
|Jyire Mitchell
|KTM
|8-5
|7th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|9-7
|8th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|12-9
|9th
|Hayden Halstead
|Yamaha
|10-12
|10th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|3-35
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|396
|2nd
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|374
|3rd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|366
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|330
|5th
|Cade Clason
|Husqvarna
|275
|6th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|254
|7th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|251
|8th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|220
|9th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|218
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Suzuki
|197
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|417
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|344
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|336
|4th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|327
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|310
|6th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|290
|7th
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|287
|8th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|222
|9th
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|195
|10th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|192
To view the full results from the final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.
Main Image: James Lissimore