The final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Walton on Saturday.

In the 450 Class, Phil Nicoletti (YAM) took the overall victory with 3-1 moto finishes. Cole Thompson (KTM) took second overall with 1-3 moto finishes and Colton Facciotti (HON) rounded out the overall podium with 2-2 moto finishes.

Facciotti won the 450 Class title as Alessi and Nicoletti, respectively, rounded out the top three.

In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright (HON) took the overall victory with 1-1 moto finishes. Tyler Medaglia (KAW) finished second overall with 2-2 moto finishes and Marshal Weltin (HSQ) rounded out the overall podium with 4-3 moto finishes.

Wright won the 450 Class title as Jess Pettis (KTM) and Medaglia, respectively, rounded out the top three.

450 Class

Overall Finish Overall Finish Machine Moto Scores 1st Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 3-1 2nd Cole Thompson KTM 1-3 3rd Colton Facciotti Honda 2-2 4th Mike Alessi Honda 4-4 5th Keylan Meston Yamaha 5-6 6th Chase Marquier Yamaha 7-5 7th Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 6-8 8th Cade Clason Husqvarna 9-9 9th Ryan Dowd Suzuki 8-11 10th Sam Gaynor Yamaha 10-10

250 Class

Overall Finish Overall Finish Machine Moto Scores 1st Dylan Wright Honda 1-1 2nd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 2-2 3rd Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 4-3 4th Marco Cannella Honda 7-4 5th Tanner Ward KTM 6-6 6th Jyire Mitchell KTM 8-5 7th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 9-7 8th Quinn Amyotte KTM 12-9 9th Hayden Halstead Yamaha 10-12 10th Jess Pettis KTM 3-35

450 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Colton Facciotti Honda 396 2nd Mike Alessi Honda 374 3rd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 366 4th Cole Thompson KTM 330 5th Cade Clason Husqvarna 275 6th Keylan Meston Yamaha 254 7th Ryan Dowd Suzuki 251 8th Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 220 9th Matt Goerke Kawasaki 218 10th Sam Gaynor Suzuki 197

250 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 417 2nd Jess Pettis KTM 344 3rd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 336 4th Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 327 5th Tanner Ward KTM 310 6th Marco Cannella Yamaha 290 7th Luke Renzland Yamaha 287 8th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 222 9th Josh Osby Yamaha 195 10th Quinn Amyotte KTM 192

To view the full results from the final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.

Main Image: James Lissimore