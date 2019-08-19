Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Best Post-Race Show Ever | Budds Creek

August 19, 2019 9:40am | by:

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and his parents, John and Kathy, join host Jason Weigandt and Carrie Bolling on the Best Post-Race Show Ever following the Budds Creek National, where Tomac clinched his third-straight 450 Class title after 1-1 moto finishes.

