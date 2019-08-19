For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for a complete review of the Budds Creek National. From ET’s dominance and his third-straight 450 Class title to Adam Cianciarulo's title chances in the 250 Class to Shane McElrath’s great day, it’s all right here!

Listen here or below or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.