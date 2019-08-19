We’re once again firing off questions at long-time pro Jason Thomas for some opinions on the 11th round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Eli Tomac just three-peated. You've seen the grind of this sport up close, and also the pressure that champions deal with on a daily basis. How difficult is it to stay motivated and healthy like this?

I bet the motivation has been easy to find after his supercross struggles (championship wise). Most consider him the best American racer overall but he has yet to close the deal for that all-important supercross title. Winning three titles in a row in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship might not cure all ailments, but it’s the next best thing.

I do think he is entering rare air, especially outdoors. We haven’t seen anyone this dominant outdoors for this long since Ricky Carmichael exited in 2007. Riders like James Stewart and Ryan Villopoto were incredibly great in their time but they couldn’t stay healthy long enough to reach the three-peat. Regardless of where Tomac’s career goes from here, winning three premier class titles in a row is a huge deal.

Is the weather forecast essentially a Ken Roczen forecast?

Unfortunately, yes. I like that he finally made mention of it on Instagram because we were all speculating. High heat and humidity puts a huge toll on the body. If your body is fighting some sort of ailment, it’s only natural for that to have a negative effect on performance. This isn’t difficult to understand or predict. His results have suffered greatly on hot days, plain and simple. When he feels good, we saw what he’s capable of at races like Hangtown and Unadilla. Hopefully they can get this sorted out over the next few months and he can be 100 percent healthy in 2020.