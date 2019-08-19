Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to announce that Arminas Jasikonis has signed a one-year extension to his current contract with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. This new agreement will see the Lithuanian continue to compete in the MXGP category through to the end of the 2020 season.

21-year-old Jasikonis signed to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team at the end of 2018. Marking his third full year of competition in the premier MXGP class in 2019, the Husqvarna FC 450 mounted rider has shown great potential, claiming a number of top-five race results including a third-place finish in the first race at the GP of Lombardia. Despite a number of small crashes hampering his progress, Arminas lies sixth overall in the FIM MXGP World Championship classification with four rounds left to race. Jasikonis will once again compete alongside Pauls Jonass in 2020, under the expert guidance of team manager Antti Pyrhönen.

Jasikonis and Jonass not only get on well away from racing but push each other when competing and training, forming a highly promising team that is focused on continued success during the forthcoming season.

Arminas Jasikonis – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: “It means so much to me to be given the opportunity to ride for such a great team. It feels great to know that the team believes in me and what I can achieve. Admittedly, 2019 has not been the best year for me, a few mistakes have affected my results, but I’m happy with my progress on the bike and I’m keen to deliver the results I know I’m capable of. For 2020, remaining with the same team takes a lot of pressure off – we already have a very good set-up for the races and a good atmosphere within the team. I’m really looking forward to continuing to improve and hopefully securing some top results.”

Antti Pyrhönen – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP Team Manager: “Overall, we’re very happy with the progress and consistency Arminas has demonstrated this season. In the races where he has been able to show his real speed and potential, the results have been excellent. We have learned a lot this year in terms of both his weaker points and his strengths and we can put in place a strategy to work on these points and challenge for the top three places in the championship next year. Both Arminas and Pauls work very well together – they work hard and are improving all the time. We hope to bring home some good results in the last four rounds of this season and then plan to work hard to prepare for 2020.”