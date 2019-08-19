Again, it’s hard to cement that reputation, because Tomac is forever followed by the shadow of 2015, when he totally dominated the first five motos of the season (his second in the premier class) before crashing out in the sixth moto (while leading again). That’s five seasons into the rear view, though. Over the last four, he hasn’t missed a single moto with injury, and while he hasn’t nailed down that Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship yet, he has only missed one indoor race during this stretch due to injury. Add in this coming weekend’s Ironman National and you can total up four-straight years of the 29-race AMA schedule with just one race Tomac missed due to injury, which is 115 starts in 116 races. His overall injury history is pretty clean. The 2015 shoulder injuries were severe, but the rest of his career has only been dotted by pain: some shoulder troubles early in his 2014 450 rookie campaign both indoors and out, and the shoulder injury incurred while leading Anaheim 1 in 2018, which led to missing round two. He was back for round three the next weekend and won it.

Against his current peers, only Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin comes close. Marvin missed one supercross in his rookie 2016 season with a wrist injury, and also coincidentally missed the same race Tomac did, Houston in 2018, when he crashed out of his heat race. So that’s two missed races since the start of ’16 for Marv. Blake Baggett will miss the final four races of 2019 with illness, he also missed time in 2016 with injuries indoors and out. Anyone else at this level has missed piles of time, starting of course with Ken Roczen, as well as Cooper Webb missing time in 2017 and 2018 (and now), Jason Anderson missing more than half of the outdoors rounds in ’17 and ’18, Zach Osborne missing races this year with shoulder problems (and most of outdoors last year in his 250 title defense), Justin Barcia missing races with hand and wrist problems, Cole Seely suffering huge injuries in supercross last year, Dean Wilson suffering through numerous knee and shoulder ailments.