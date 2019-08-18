Weege Show: Budds Creek Walk and Talk Analysis

Stepping it up! But not literally. Because this is a Jason Weigandt drive and talk instead of a walk and talk from the Budds Creek pits. Featuring deep analysis of the Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo rise through the ranks and plenty of hijinks from some crazy fans, this Weege Show once again mixes the fun with the serious. Just like the racers are supposed to do!

