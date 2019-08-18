Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac has done it. He wrote his name into the history books—and he did so one round early. After finishing 1-1 at Budds Creek Motocross Park, and putting the figurative nail in the coffin, the 26-year-old became only the fourth rider in history to complete the three-peat in the premier class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, joining Ricky Carmichael, Tony DiStefano, and Gary Jones.

Tomac added 50 points to his championship total, finishing the day with a total of 476 points on the season through 11 rounds, compared to Red Bull KTM rider Marvin Musquin’s 426 and Honda HRC rider Ken Roczen’s 421. Since Roczen’s gap behind Tomac is 55 points, he is mathematically eliminated from the championship since there are only 50 points available next weekend at the season-finale Ironman National. While Musquin’s gap behind Tomac is 50 points, it is possible for him to tie Tomac in points next week (it would be highlight unlikely because Musquin would have to go 1-1 AND Tomac would have to finish worse than 20th in both motos to not score a single point). But since Tomac has five overall wins on the season to Musquin’s two (three would be his maximum if he wins next week, hypothetically speaking), Tomac would win the tie-breaker—so that eliminates Musquin from the championship as well.

As the #1 passed by the mechanics area with one turn to go in the second moto, Tomac got the message “3 TIME CHAMP!!!” on his pit board from mechanic Brian Kranz.

“I didn’t know until the last lap, I still thought I needed one more spot on someone...gosh, what a way to finish off, 1-1,” Tomac said on the podium afterwards.