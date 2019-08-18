During the Budds Creek National Saturday, fans were treated to the 11th round of the 125 All Star Series.

Mason Gonzalez (YAM), of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, took his first win in the series. Chase Yentzer (KTM) finished second and Christopher Blackmer (YAM) finished third, respectively, as BRANDON SCHARER (YAM) and GAGE STINE (KTM) rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the 11th round of the 125 All Star Series.