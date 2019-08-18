Results Archive
Mason Gonzalez Wins 125 All Star Race at Budds Creek

August 18, 2019 10:20am
During the Budds Creek National Saturday, fans were treated to the 11th round of the 125 All Star Series. 

Mason Gonzalez (YAM), of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, took his first win in the series. Chase Yentzer (KTM) finished second and Christopher Blackmer (YAM) finished third, respectively, as BRANDON SCHARER (YAM) and GAGE STINE (KTM) rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the 11th round of the 125 All Star Series.

Budds Creek - 125 All Star Race

- Mechanicsville, MD

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 Fort Walten Beach, FL Yamaha
2Chase Yentzer Carlisle, PA KTM
3 Musegon, MI Yamaha
4Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA Yamaha
5 Woodsboro, MD KTM
6 Waterford, MI Yamaha
7 Muskegon, MI KTM
8 Hanover, MA KTM
9 Madbury, NH Husqvarna
10 Townsend, DE KTM
11 Avon, OH KTM
12 Beech Creek, PA KTM
13 Cary, NC KTM
14 Axton, VA Husqvarna
15 Chester, VA Husqvarna
16 Port Orange, FL Husqvarna
17 Raleigh, NC Kawasaki
18 New Rochelle. NY Yamaha
19 Charlotte, NC Suzuki
20 Harrisonburg, VA Yamaha
21 Forsyth, GA Husqvarna
22 Davidsonville, MD Husqvarna
23 Elkridge, MD Yamaha
24 Aguanga, CA TM
25 Tustin, CA Yamaha
26 Youngsville, NC Yamaha
27 Auburn, NY KTM
28 New Egypt, NJ KTM
29 Houtzdale, PA KTM
30 Luray, VA Yamaha
31 Port Byron, NY KTM
32 Rising Sun, MD Honda
33 Annapolis, MD Husqvarna
34 Irmo, SC Yamaha
35 Bellefonte, PA KTM
36 Abingdon, MD Kawasaki
37 Auburn, NE Yamaha
38 Brandywine, MD Yamaha
Full Results