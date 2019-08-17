Joey Savatgy will not race this weekend. Joey is not injured and therefore was not on the IR but he and his wife, Megan, are expecting the birth of their first child this weekend and the 450 Class rookie posted on Instagram, “Well it’s a tough decision but due to the fact that my child is expected this weekend, I’ve made the decision to stay home.” Best of luck to Joey and Megan!

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team announced last night on social media that Blake Baggett is out for today’s race and will miss the remainder of Pro Motocross “due to a lingering sinus infection that eventually turned to a staph infection in his right eye.”

It’s going to be hot today so we will see how that impacts the riders. Today’s forecast is calling for temperatures around the high 80s with 91 percent humidity. The track looks to be in great condition and with its layout, we should be in for another good one today.

You know the situation in the 450 Class: Eli Tomac has a 40-point lead over Marvin Musquin and a 41-point lead over Ken Roczen. If neither of those two can catch up within 50 points of Tomac by the end of the day, the #3 will officially become the fourth rider to three-peat as champion in the 450 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In the 250 Class, points leader Adam Cianciarulo has a 28-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis after the two tied with 47 points at the Unadilla National last weekend (although the overall officially went to Ferrandis because he won the second moto). While Cianciarulo doesn’t need to beat Ferrandis in any of the remaining four motos, he needs to do what he can to get as many points as possible. He acknowledged recently that he simply has to take care of his own racing and the rest of it will sort itself out.