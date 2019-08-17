Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson
Morning Report
Although we have already posted the official injury report for today, we’re going to start this one off by going over some key riders that either will or will not be racing this weekend (just for you, PulpMX Fantasy players—you’re welcome.)
Hunter Lawrence will make his return to racing after missing two rounds with a broken collarbone. We will get to witness our first battle between Aussie brothers Jett and Hunter.
Thomas Covington hasn't raced since the Thunder Valley National on June 1 after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr Virus in early June. He’ll make his return this weekend at Budds Creek. Yesterday during press day, I caught up with Covington to talk about his expectations for these last two rounds, which you can read here.
Joey Savatgy will not race this weekend. Joey is not injured and therefore was not on the IR but he and his wife, Megan, are expecting the birth of their first child this weekend and the 450 Class rookie posted on Instagram, “Well it’s a tough decision but due to the fact that my child is expected this weekend, I’ve made the decision to stay home.” Best of luck to Joey and Megan!
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team announced last night on social media that Blake Baggett is out for today’s race and will miss the remainder of Pro Motocross “due to a lingering sinus infection that eventually turned to a staph infection in his right eye.”
It’s going to be hot today so we will see how that impacts the riders. Today’s forecast is calling for temperatures around the high 80s with 91 percent humidity. The track looks to be in great condition and with its layout, we should be in for another good one today.
You know the situation in the 450 Class: Eli Tomac has a 40-point lead over Marvin Musquin and a 41-point lead over Ken Roczen. If neither of those two can catch up within 50 points of Tomac by the end of the day, the #3 will officially become the fourth rider to three-peat as champion in the 450 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In the 250 Class, points leader Adam Cianciarulo has a 28-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis after the two tied with 47 points at the Unadilla National last weekend (although the overall officially went to Ferrandis because he won the second moto). While Cianciarulo doesn’t need to beat Ferrandis in any of the remaining four motos, he needs to do what he can to get as many points as possible. He acknowledged recently that he simply has to take care of his own racing and the rest of it will sort itself out.
250 Qualifying
Early in the day, Chase Sexton had the fastest 250 Class qualifying time. The GEICO Honda rider finished the first session with a 2:03.057. We’ve seen Sexton succeed here before, as he finished second overall with 7-2 moto finishes, and he’s looking to better that this weekend. He returned to “form” last weekend at the Unadilla National by getting good starts and 3-3 moto finishes for third overall—his first overall podium since the High Point National on June 15.
Behind Sexton was Hunter Lawrence, who is making his return after suffering a collarbone injury leading into the Washougal National. With the soft/sandish build of the track, he could be a top competitor in the class today. Behind Lawrence was Justin Cooper, Adam Cianciarulo, and Jett Lawrence. Dylan Ferrandis was 19th in this session with a 2:06.567. Yusuke Watanabe went down hard during the session and was taken off the track on the medical cart. He will not race today.
In the second session, Sexton bettered his time from the first session when he threw down a 2:02.280.
“Building myself up after WW was hard but I feel like we are where we should be,” Sexton said on the podium afterwards.
Cianciarulo took over the second qualifying spot away from Hunter Lawrence with a 2:02.814 and Ferrandis worked his way into the third position come the end of the session with a 2:03.215. Hunter Lawrence finished in the fourth qualifying spot and RJ Hampshire, who won the 250 Class overall here last year, recorded the fifth fastest lap of the morning.
Budds Creek - 250 Combined Qualifying
Budds Creek Motocross Park - Mechanicsville, MD
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Chase Sexton
|2:02.280
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2:02.814
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2:03.215
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|2:03.232
|Australia
|Honda CRF250
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|2:03.567
|Hudson, FL
|Honda CRF250
450 Qualifying
In the first session, Ken Roczen dropped a 2:00.432 to take the top spot. Marvin Musquin’s 2:02.069 was the second-fastest lap time, followed by Eli Tomac’s 2:02.306 and privateer Kyle Cunningham’s 2:03.585. Jason Anderson, who was the very last rider to leave the starting gate area when the session started, qualified fifth in the first session. Aaron Plessinger, who won wrapped up his 2018 250 Class title here last year, finished the first session with the sixth-fastest time.
Musquin topped the board in the second session with a 2:01.353 but Roczen’s 2:00.4 still stood at the top time. With the heat already here and it only getting hotter as the day goes on, Roczen laid down his fast laps and then hung out until the session was done.
“For me, I feel very in tune with my bike…We know it’s gonna be a warm one today but I’m not going to let that get to me,” Roczen said after the session.
Tomac qualified third on the day, following by Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson. Cunningham qualified sixth, we’ll see if the privateer can build on his 12th overall from Unadilla.
Budds Creek - 450 Combined Qualifying
Budds Creek Motocross Park - Mechanicsville, MD
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ken Roczen
|2:00.432
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|2:01.353
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Eli Tomac
|2:02.306
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|4
|Zach Osborne
|2:03.108
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Jason Anderson
|2:03.260
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450