Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Shane McElrath took the first 1-1 overall win of his career at the 11th round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek Motocross Park.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo finished 2-5 for second overall and Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper finished 6-2 for third overall.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.