Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson
The 11th round of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today at Budds Creek MX in Mechanicsville, Maryland.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos throughout the day.
-
The team announced last night on social media that Blake Baggett will miss the remainder of the championship “due to a lingering sinus infection that eventually turned to a staph infection in his right eye.” | ? in bio. (Photo: @shepherdphotos)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
@hunterlawrence is back this weekend and will race professionally with his little brother @jettson49 for the first time today at @buddscreekmx @promotocross #moto #thisismoto #motocross
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
Today’s fast qualifier in 250 is @chasesexton of the @fchonda team here at @buddscreekmx #motocross #moto #thisismoto #promotocross
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.