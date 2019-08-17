Results Archive
Instapics: Budds Creek

August 17, 2019 10:00am

Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson

The 11th round of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today at Budds Creek MX in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos throughout the day.

  • The team announced last night on social media that Blake Baggett will miss the remainder of the championship “due to a lingering sinus infection that eventually turned to a staph infection in his right eye.” | ? in bio. (Photo: @shepherdphotos)
  • @hunterlawrence is back this weekend and will race professionally with his little brother @jettson49 for the first time today at @buddscreekmx @promotocross #moto #thisismoto #motocross
  • Today’s fast qualifier in 250 is @chasesexton of the @fchonda team here at @buddscreekmx #motocross #moto #thisismoto #promotocross
More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.