Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
MXGP of
Belgium
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Aug 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Blake Baggett To Miss Remainder of Pro Motocross

August 17, 2019 8:00am | by:
Blake Baggett To Miss Remainder of Pro Motocross

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team announced last night on social media that Blake Baggett will miss the remainder of Pro Motocross “due to a lingering sinus infection that eventually turned to a staph infection in his right eye. Baggett hasn’t competed since the Spring Creek National, where he finished 17-9 for 12th overall. Entering today’s race, he sits tenth in the 450 Class points standings.

You can view the full post here.

The team said Baggett will be “locked and loaded” at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Anaheim 1 on January 4.