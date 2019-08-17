The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team announced last night on social media that Blake Baggett will miss the remainder of Pro Motocross “due to a lingering sinus infection that eventually turned to a staph infection in his right eye. Baggett hasn’t competed since the Spring Creek National, where he finished 17-9 for 12th overall. Entering today’s race, he sits tenth in the 450 Class points standings.

The team said Baggett will be “locked and loaded” at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Anaheim 1 on January 4.