Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
MXGP of
Belgium
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Aug 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Thomas Covington Back For Budds Creek; Jalek Swoll Out For Season

August 16, 2019 1:00pm | by:
Thomas Covington Back For Budds Creek; Jalek Swoll Out For Season

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced today that Thomas Covington will return to racing this weekend at round 11 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek. 

After racing in the MX2 class in the FIM Motocross World Championship, the Alabama native made his U.S. pro debut during Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He struggled with a knee injury and only started two main events in the 250SX East Region before deciding to sit out the rest of the championship. Covington competed in the first three rounds of Pro Motocross before announcing he’d been dealing with Epstein-Barr virus. He has not raced since round three at Thunder Valley.

The team also announced that Jalek Swoll will miss the final two rounds of the championship due to a groin injury. Swoll made his pro debut last weekend at Unadilla after capturing the coveted Nicky Hayden Horizon Award at Loretta Lynn’s and went 22-19 for 23rd overall. According to the team, Swoll has been dealing with the injury since Loretta’s.  