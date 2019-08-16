Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced today that Thomas Covington will return to racing this weekend at round 11 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek.

After racing in the MX2 class in the FIM Motocross World Championship, the Alabama native made his U.S. pro debut during Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He struggled with a knee injury and only started two main events in the 250SX East Region before deciding to sit out the rest of the championship. Covington competed in the first three rounds of Pro Motocross before announcing he’d been dealing with Epstein-Barr virus. He has not raced since round three at Thunder Valley.

The team also announced that Jalek Swoll will miss the final two rounds of the championship due to a groin injury. Swoll made his pro debut last weekend at Unadilla after capturing the coveted Nicky Hayden Horizon Award at Loretta Lynn’s and went 22-19 for 23rd overall. According to the team, Swoll has been dealing with the injury since Loretta’s.