Racerhead #33

Swoll ended up with a groin injury that will keep him out of these last two rounds, and Shimoda crashed hard in both motos. Mumford was the steadiest with 16-20 finishes while Lawrence, the Australian, had the best moto with a come-from-behind eighth-place the second time out after DNF’ing the first moto. And as we mentioned last week, Lawrence has a second shot at a seemingly unbreakable record when he lines up tomorrow—he will be 16 years, 10 days old, which is the same age Marty Tripes was in 1972 when he won the first Superbowl of Motocross, setting the standard for the youngest SX/MX winner ever in AMA racing.

For Budds Creek tomorrow, Tom Covington is back as he tries to salvage what he can from what’s been a really rough season. And Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy is out as he and his wife are expecting their first child any moment now. Good luck to the Savatgys!

TEAM USA (DC)

Last weekend Team USA was announced at Unadilla, and as expected, it’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson on the big bikes, and Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper on the 250. I believe this is a solid team of strong riders, good starters and, in the case of Zach and Jason, a couple with experience on this stage. Of course there was talk of Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb joining the team earlier this summer, but without Tomac and Cianciarulo, he decided that he was going to use the five weeks between the end of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and the Motocross of Nations in Holland to make the transition back to supercross, where he will defend his 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Those aforementioned Americans aren’t the only AMA riders skipping. As mentioned before, Roczen is not going for Germany, neither Musquin nor Ferrandis wanted to ride for France, and Fredrik Noren is not riding for Sweden either. We’ve gone over it many times here; that the timing of the race no longer matches up well with what’s going on here in America, with Pro Motocross ending in August and the Monster Energy Cup in early October, and we’re seeing it become easier and easier for guys to pass on this event. And it has nothing to do with Team USA winning or losing—the guys I just listed would all be riding for different countries, but they have the same challenges with the timing. We’re locked into a long schedule here that begins with a couple of months of supercross testing and training, then goes for more than four months of supercross racing, then a quick pivot to outdoors and more than three months of that. The only month off is September, and even then, guys are already working and testing.

I don’t have the answers on how to make it all work for both AMA riders and the MXGP schedule and the actual MXoN date each year, but I did read one take this week that had a point I never really thought of, but it's a good point by Vital MX's Chris Cooksey:

The other big issue is timing, as having an outdoor race five weeks after the American series ends almost completely eliminates a rider's off-season. Either schedule the MXDN closer to the end of the national series or like other sports, have the event on a bi-yearly or Olympic cycle (four years). How much luster would the Olympics, World Cup (soccer) or Ryder Cup (golf) lose if they were held every year? Asking athletes to represent our country every single offseason isn’t realistic or fair to them.

No matter, I will be there in the Netherlands, excited to cheer our boys on, celebrate motocross with the rest of the fans who gather annually at the great big motocross festival that is the MXoN, and hopefully Team USA can get back on the winning side of the results.