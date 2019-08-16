Results Archive
How to Watch: Budds Creek and MXGP of Italy

How to Watch Budds Creek and MXGP of Italy

August 16, 2019 11:35am

Round 11 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, August 17, at Budds Creek Motocross Park.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in Bologna, Italy. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

Budds Creek

- Mechanicsville, MD

* all times
QualifyingAugust 17 - 10:15amon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosAugust 17 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosAugust 17 - 1:00pmon mav-tv
2nd MotosAugust 17 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosAugust 17 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM MOtocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of Italy

- Bologna, Italy

* all times
MX2 QualifyingAugust 17 - 10:45amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingAugust 17 - 11:30amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1August 18 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1August 18 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2August 18 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2August 18 - 10:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP Race 2August 18 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2August 18 - 11:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO426
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France386
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany385
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM336
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA331
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL441
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France413
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY382
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK292
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL277
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia626
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland439
3Gautier Paulin France402
4Arnaud Tonus Switzerland396
5Antonio Cairoli Italy358
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain644
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark520
3Tom Vialle France416
4Jago Geerts Belgium413
5Henry Jacobi Germany399
Full Standings

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Other Links | Pro Motocross

Live Timing

450, 250, and 125 All Star Series Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

Teams

Ticket Info

General Info

Track Map

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7:00am - 2:00pmWill Call
7:20am - 7:35amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35am - 7:50amChapel Service
8:00am - 8:15am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20am - 8:35am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35am - 8:45amTrack Maintenance
8:45am - 9:00am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05am - 9:20am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20am - 9:35amTrack Maintenance
9:35am - 9:45am125 All Stars Practice
9:50am - 9:55am250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55am - 10:10am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15am - 10:20am250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20am - 10:35am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35am - 10:50amTrack Maintenance
10:45am - 10:50am450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50am - 11:05am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10am - 11:15am450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15am- 11:30am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30am - 11:45amTrack Maintenance
11:45am - 11:55am125 All Stars Race
12:00am - 12:10pm250 Consolation Race
12:15pm - 12:25pm450 Consolation Race
12:40pm - 1:00pmOPENING CEREMONIES
12:58pm - 1:10pm250 Class Sight Lap
1:10pm - 1:45pm250 Class Moto #1 
1:45pm - 1:58pmPodium Interviews
1:58pm - 2:10pm450 Class Sight Lap
2:10pm - 2:45pm    450 Class Moto #1 
2:45pm - 3:00pmPodium Interviews
3:00pm - 3:10pm250 Class Sight Lap
3:10pm - 3:45pm    250 Class Moto #2   
3:45pm - 4:00pm    250 Winners Circle
4:00pm -4:10pm    450 Class Sight Lap
4:10pm - 4:45pm450 Class Moto #2  
4:45pm - 5:00pm450 Winners Circle
5:00pm - 5:30pmPress Conference

Other Links | MXGP

Live Timing

Timetable

Race Center

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

General Info

