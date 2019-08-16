Round 11 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, August 17, at Budds Creek Motocross Park.
Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
The 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in Bologna, Italy. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
TV | Online Schedule
Budds Creek
Budds Creek Motocross Park - Mechanicsville, MD
Eastern Time
|Qualifying
|August 17 - 10:15am
|on
|1st Motos
|August 17 - 1:00pm
|on
|1st Motos
|August 17 - 1:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|August 17 - 3:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|August 17 - 4:00pm
|on
FIM MOtocross World Championship
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of Italy
Imola - Bologna, Italy
Eastern Time
2019 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|426
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|386
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|385
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|336
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|331
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|441
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|413
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|382
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|292
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|277
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|626
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|439
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|402
|4
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|396
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|644
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|520
|3
|Tom Vialle
|France
|416
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|413
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|399
All times Eastern Time.
|7:00am - 2:00pm
|Will Call
|7:20am - 7:35am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:35am - 7:50am
|Chapel Service
|8:00am - 8:15am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:20am - 8:35am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35am - 8:45am
|Track Maintenance
|8:45am - 9:00am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:05am - 9:20am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20am - 9:35am
|Track Maintenance
|9:35am - 9:45am
|125 All Stars Practice
|9:50am - 9:55am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|9:55am - 10:10am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:15am - 10:20am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:20am - 10:35am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:35am - 10:50am
|Track Maintenance
|10:45am - 10:50am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:50am - 11:05am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|11:10am - 11:15am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|11:15am- 11:30am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|11:30am - 11:45am
|Track Maintenance
|11:45am - 11:55am
|125 All Stars Race
|12:00am - 12:10pm
|250 Consolation Race
|12:15pm - 12:25pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:40pm - 1:00pm
|OPENING CEREMONIES
|12:58pm - 1:10pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10pm - 1:45pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45pm - 1:58pm
|Podium Interviews
|1:58pm - 2:10pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10pm - 2:45pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45pm - 3:00pm
|Podium Interviews
|3:00pm - 3:10pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:10pm - 3:45pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|3:45pm - 4:00pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4:00pm -4:10pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:10pm - 4:45pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|4:45pm - 5:00pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5:00pm - 5:30pm
|Press Conference