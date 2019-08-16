Round 11 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, August 17, at Budds Creek Motocross Park.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second motos at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in Bologna, Italy. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule