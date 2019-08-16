Mark,

I’m not going to comment on conspiracy theories, but this is an interesting debate, and I see both sides of it. From U.S. fans’ perspective, we want our best riders to go, no questions asked. The fact that we’ve gotten our asses handed to us the past five years or so has made fans here extra sensitive about riders who turn the event down. I love this country as much as anybody, and I want us to beat France so badly I’m willing to give up all foods that have the word “French” in them. But I’m not getting angry at riders who refuse to go. The timing is bad for our guys, there’s no financial compensation, you forego any down time, you lose prep time to your competition for SX, and this year we’re going to a track that would be incredibly difficult to win on even if we sent our very best guys. I’m not making excuses, I just understand why they’d say no.

Bump our schedule out and move theirs up… easy solution, right? Well, the problem is that track owners aren’t willing to give up certain weekends that work for them. You think RedBud would just give away the July 4th weekend? Nope. You think any national promoter wants to host a national after summer is over and kids are back in school? Nope. You think the Luongo is going to lift one finger to make it easier for U.S. riders to compete? Nope.

I’d get used to seeing our title contenders opt out.

The ongoing conversation about electric motocross bikes got me thinking... Let’s flash forward to a magical future wherein MX and SX are run with the reliability and efficiency of a post-Chipotle bathroom break. The AMA, Feld, MX Sports, WADA, USADA, Jody Weisel, Lars Ulrich, Napster, and all the factories are bff’s, gathering to sample spaghetti and wine at the Luongo residence quarterly.

The powers that be, in their pure efforts to entertain fans, have designed a perfect e-bike series. The new managing brain trust has designed a flawless calculation incorporating wattage, battery power, amps, voltage, and flux capacitors which ensures complete fairness. The racing is amazing and all the riders have the temperament of Andrew Short and the looks of Dave Castillo.

And now my question... would anyone watch? Attending a race today impacts all the senses. You hear the screaming horsepower, the squeal of hot brakes. Your insides vibrate as 40 bikes rip off the gate, tearing open the ozone layer. The smell of race gas is in the air and the taste of terrible fried food is ever-present. I’m excited about the possibility of e-bikes and I hope our sport can become eco-friendlier, but if I’m completely honest with myself the thought of watching them silently race seems a tad boring. One of the highlights of a supercross race is when the bikes finally start and I feel God smiling upon me because I know I have at least 20 minutes without hearing Lurch.

Please help my future self,

Eric in Phoenix