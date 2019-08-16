2019 Unadilla Amateur Days Report

NEW BERLIN, NY—The 2019 100% Amateur Classic, held in conjunction with the Unadilla National Motocross, took place on Unadilla’s dedicated amateur track on August 9-11 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, as 942 entries making up 37 classes did battle for prizes and contingency, thanks to race sponsors 100%, Lucas Oil, Massey Ferguson, Anderson Equipment, Eklund Farm Machinery, Yamaha Generators, Olivers RVs, Rentals to Go, Laughlin Landscaping. Moto one for each class was held on Friday, with the event concluding on Sunday with the second moto of each division.

MX Sports Pro Racing’s expanded amateur racing program for the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship allows competitors from all over the country to race during the national weekend at all 12 rounds on the schedule, which will undoubtedly help the continued growth of the amateur racing component of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series.

In addition to amateur racing, every Pro National Motocross in 2019 will feature the special 125 All Star race, which was created to provide an opportunity for the manufacturers that still make 125 two-strokes to showcase these bikes. The 125 All Star series fills a huge gap between 85’s and 250’s, so MX Sports is helping to fill the void by making 125 two-strokes as part of the pro afternoons.

The 125 All-Star race at Unadilla was won by KTM rider Chase Yentzer. The Pennsylvania native, who also won the 125 All Star race during the High Point National in June, beat out Trevor Schmidt (KTM) from Rochester, New York; and Justin Cokinos (KTM) from Hanover, Massachusetts to take the win. The 125 All Star race has become a big part of Saturday’s lineup on national weekends and has been consistently filling the 40-rider gates.