Perfection

Ken Roczen had already recorded a pair of overall wins this season before going 1-1 at Unadilla, but it’s been quite a while since the HRC Honda rider has been perfect on race day. In fact, you’d have to go all the way back to Roczen’s 2016 championship season, when he won all but four motos, to find the last time he went 1-1. “The last couple of days I was just talking about having a perfect weekend, and for whatever reason I put that in my mind and it seemed to work out today,” Roczen said afterward. If he brings that same mindset to Budds Creek it could spell trouble for 39 other riders.

Runner-Up Race

Let’s face it, Eli Tomac is probably going to win this thing. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any motivation for the rest of the riders to earn as many points as possible, especially Roczen and Marvin Musquin. The two are separated by just a single point for second place (Musquin has 386 and Roczen has 385), and if you don’t think finishing as high as possible in the standings is important to them you need to change helmet brands because what you’re wearing right now obviously isn’t working. And, of course, there’s also an outside chance either one could still win the title. Who’s going to leave Budds Creek with possession of second place?

Still Chasing It

We won’t waste time rehashing how great of a season Zach Osborne’s been having. He’s been great and everyone knows it. What we don’t know yet is whether or not he’ll get an overall win before this thing ends. He’s certainly capable—he’s been on the podium and even won a moto at Southwick. He’s also one of two riders (Blake Baggett is the other) who’ve won a moto but not an overall in 2019. We’ll see if Osborne breaks through at Budds Creek. If he does, it’s likely he’ll take over fourth in the points (he trails teammate Jason Anderson by five points).