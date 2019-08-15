Results Archive
Win a Trip to Hang Out with Ricky Carmichael at The Goat Farm

August 15, 2019 1:10pm | by:

Want to hang out with the greatest motocross rider of all time at his personal track and house?

Slick Products, Racer X, and Ricky Carmichael are teaming up for a giveaway unlike any other, and you don’t want to miss it. It's called The GOAT Farm Giveaway, and it's exactly what it sounds like: a once in a lifetime opportunity to spend an unbelievable day with Ricky.

Slick will fly you and a friend from anywhere in the United States (lower 48) to Ricky's place in Florida where you'll be touring the GOAT Farm, meeting pro riders, getting a one-on-one tour of Ricky's insane trophy room, and BBQing by the pool at his house. But that’s not all! The winner will also walk away with a signed jersey from Ricky and his custom, limited edition Ricky Carmichael Dirt Bike Wash Kit from Slick Products.

The best part of all? It’s 100% free and incredibly easy to enter. All you have to do is:

1. Click this link.

2. Enter your email on the page.

That’s it. Seriously.

The winner will be announced on September 16th, 2019, so make sure you keep an eye on your email inbox after you enter. So what are you waiting for? Go enter right now! Good luck.