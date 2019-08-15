The MX Sports Pro Racing office next door to us at Racer X received an email on June 27 from the AMA, which stated that Cade Clason's FIM suspension, due to a failed anti-doping test in 2017, had expired. The email stated that Clason is "now cleared to apply for any professional racing license and cleared to compete at any level both Nationally or Internationally as a professional athlete.”

Clason has been racing in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship the last few summers, and currently sits fifth in the 450 Class points standings. He came to Unadilla to compete in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship while the Canadian series had a weekend off, finishing 22-24 for 25th overall. Clason will return to Canada for the final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship this weekend at Walton Raceway in Ontario.

Steve Matthes caught up to Clason following his first Pro Motocross race since the 2016 Ironman National, 1,078 days ago.

Racer X: Welcome back. What was it like? Were you a little nervous? Were you a little excited? How was it back being on the line at an AMA race?

Cade Clason: I wasn’t really nervous. It was weird. I was actually really excited. I was just kind of happy to be here. Everyone was really welcoming. They all love my butt patch. Everyone was laughing about that. That was good. I liked it. I was really just here to have fun and see where I was. It was weird. The intensity of the first laps here are so much crazier than in Canada, and I kind of forgot that. Second moto I started up front and I just couldn’t deal with it. My heart rate got super high and I was riding like a total squirrel. I guess it’s going to have to come back with time.