Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy announced on Instagram today that he will miss round 11 of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at Budds Creek this Saturday, as he and his wife, Megan, are expecting the birth of their first child this weekend.

“Well it’s a tough decision but due to the fact that my child is expected this weekend, I’ve made the decision to stay home,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love racing and I’ve been making forward progress lately, but my family comes first and I hope you guys understand. So for those on #team17 I appreciate the support. We aren’t done yet either.”

Savatgy missed the opening two rounds of the championship due to injury but has shown progress in his rookie 450 season over the last few rounds. He’s put in four consecutive sixth-place moto finishes and currently sits 12th in 450 points.

Savatgy signed a one-year deal with the team this off-season but with Adam Cianciarulo moving up he will not return to the team in 2020. He has yet to announce a deal for next season.