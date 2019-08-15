450

BLAKE BAGGETT – ILLNESS | TBD

Comment: Like last week, we haven’t received an official word on Blake Baggett’s status for the weekend—although as of this morning he wasn’t on the entry list. He missed Unadilla due to an illness he’s been dealing with this season, and if you’re making bets on who lines up at Budds Creek, he probably wouldn’t be a good one (Hint hint for those PulpMX Fantasy players).

JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Hill is out for the season due to a shoulder injury. He’d hoped to be back for few races at the end of the season but it didn’t work out.

DYLAN MERRIAM – HAND | OUT

Comment: Merriam is out for the season after breaking and dislocating his pinky in a collision with another rider at Washougal.