Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
MXGP of
Belgium
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Aug 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Hunter Lawrence To Return at Budds Creek

August 15, 2019 3:30pm | by:
Hunter Lawrence To Return at Budds Creek

GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence will return to racing this weekend at round 11 of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at Budds Creek.

Lawrence has been out of action since sustaining a collarbone injury in a practice crash prior to Washougal. The injury did require surgery.

“I will be getting dirty and rambunctious this weekend at Budds Creek-ingtons! Stoked to be able to come back to the races this soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

This weekend will also mark the first time Hunter will race against his younger brother Jett, also a member of Honda's program, in the U.S.

Jett, who races for the Amsoil Honda amateur program, made his pro debut last weekend at the Unadilla National and went 21-8 for 13th overall.