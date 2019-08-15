GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence will return to racing this weekend at round 11 of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at Budds Creek.

Lawrence has been out of action since sustaining a collarbone injury in a practice crash prior to Washougal. The injury did require surgery.

“I will be getting dirty and rambunctious this weekend at Budds Creek-ingtons! Stoked to be able to come back to the races this soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

This weekend will also mark the first time Hunter will race against his younger brother Jett, also a member of Honda's program, in the U.S.

Jett, who races for the Amsoil Honda amateur program, made his pro debut last weekend at the Unadilla National and went 21-8 for 13th overall.