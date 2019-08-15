What do you do for fun? Do you have friends around here or is it all about eating, sleeping, and dreaming and scheming all things professional motocross?

I try to get away from the same monotonous kind of things; you know the day-to-day riding and training. However, I do have a handful of buddies who are inside the moto industry, but not riders and things like that. We hang out and go do some stuff. I love to play golf and I live right next to a driving range. I do play a lot of golf. There is also a basketball court right down the road from me. For the most part, though, I just hang out at my house and chill with my little dogs. If I want to do something there are a handful of things I can go do and enjoy myself a little bit. We’re close to Temecula, so I’ll go down and hang out at the winery one day. I try to get out and stay social.

A few more long airplane rides and four motos left here in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Big open-ended question here, but all things considered, what do you think?

For the most part, honestly, I’m pretty happy with this season as a whole. There are a handful of things I wish I could go back on, of course, but that’s anything. I feel like as long as we keep progressing and moving forward, which I feel like we’ve been doing, I’m good. It has been a little frustrating for the middle part of the season up until now. I had a few bad races, but the past three or four races, I feel like I’ve been riding really, really well and yet I’m still getting fifth or sixth or whatever, so that has been a little frustrating for me. I do feel like the riding has been getting better, so I can at least hang my hat on that. I just need to put it all together, you know? I’ll be riding really well, but have a bad start; or I can be riding really well and crash. It’s just some little things, but overall, man, I’m pretty happy with this season as a whole. We’re sitting fourth in points with four races to go, so it’s been a good season so far with a nice little learning curve, but I definitely want to go out with a bang with these last few races and try to get back on the podium.

Yes, your consistency this entire year has been fabulous. And to your reference to ending the season on a high note: you’ve run real well at both Budds Creek and at the Ironman during your still-young pro career. Looking forward to this rundown at the end of ’19?

Yeah, yeah I actually really like the last couple of tracks. I really like Budds Creek, and especially Ironman—Ironman is probably my favorite circuit. I enjoy these last few races and I really just want to go out swinging and kind of see where we are, but I feel really happy with the progress that we’ve made. Mainly with myself and in understanding how I work a little bit from the mental-side of things. Also, physically, Gareth Swanepoel [trainer] and I have had a solid year of working together and we’ve built up a big base, so that’s been a huge help as well. Overall, man, I’m happy.