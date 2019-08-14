Of course, if we’re talking title streaks in supercross, you have to talk about Jeremy McGrath, who (at least) three-peated twice in AMA Supercross. He won four straight titles (1993-'96) with Team Honda in the most dominant era of supercross history. He then switched to Suzuki and lost his title in '97 to Jeff Emig, only to come back in 1998 aboard a Yamaha and reel off three more consecutive titles, establishing himself as the all-time King of Supercross in both championships (7) and main-event wins (72). Before McGrath, only one rider had ever won three straight supercross titles (see below). Then Jeremy won three in a row—and then four in a row!

Before Carmichael came along, no one had three-peated in the premier 250 class in AMA Pro Motocross since the 1970s. The first man to do it was the legendary Gary Jones. He won the first three titles up for grabs in the series (1972-'74) on three different brands of motorcycles: Yamaha, Honda, and Can-Am. Jones also was the "top American" in the 1971 Inter-Am Series, which made him a de facto U.S. 250 National Champion after you took all the top Europeans out of the rankings. So you could say that it’s four straight. His name is on the championship trophy that’s awarded the 250 National Motocross Champion every year.

Following in Jones' footsteps was Suzuki's Tony DiStefano. He gave the brand three straight 250 National Championships ('75-'77) and also won the 1975 Inter-Am title, the last year for that series. Tony D. suffered a knee injury at the start of the '78 season and never really got the chance to go for a four-peat in the 250 class.

Three-peats are less rare in the 125/250F class. Going back to the seventies, four riders have managed to win three straight titles here. Yamaha's Broc Glover was the first to do it (1977-'79). The Golden Boy was immediately followed by the Bomber, Mark Barnett. The Suzuki rider took the title from Glover in '80 and added two more ('81, '82) before narrowly losing the 1983 AMA 125 National Championship. Next came Carmichael in the late nineties, and then it wasn't until Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto reeled off three straight from 2006-'08.