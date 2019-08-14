4th | 4-4 | 32 Justin Cooper | Cold Spring Harbor, NY | YAM YZ 250F

Cooper holeshot moto one, and in front of his friends and family you’d think he’d be able to hold on for a podium spot at least. But he crashed and that was it. Second moto he was good but had nothing for the top three guys. There’s no doubt that Cooper, while still very good, doesn’t have the flash he did earlier this year and that’s just the case of a long year catching up to the kid. Let’s hope he gets the rest he needs before the MXoN.

5th | 5-6 | 39 Colt Nichols | Muskogee, OK | YAM YZ 250F

I thought Colt’s first moto was great. He went from sixteenth to fifth and he rode his nuts off doing that. He should be happy with his day although he was a ways off the leaders. Funny to talk to him after the race and he mentioned how back a couple of years ago he never finished one time inside the top ten and now a 5-6 day is just “eeehhh” for him.

6th | 8-5 | 12 Shane McElrath | Canton, NC | KTM 250 SX-F FE

Talking to Shane at the end of the day and you could sense how frustrating the year has been for him. This is a dude that came into the year thinking he could win both championships and why not? Instead it’s been some injuries, some unhappiness with the bike set-up, some uninspired rides by Shane, and he’s going to Monster Energy/Star Racing/Yamaha next year for a fresh start. There’s no doubt he’s counting these last four motos down.

7th | 7-10 | 26 Alex Martin | Millville, MN | SUZ RMZ 250

Maybe the fact that “we” were eliminated from the title at Washougal caused “our” so-so day at Unadilla, I’m not sure. I went over to talk to Troll Train in the morning after first practice to find out what he thought, etc, but we just ended up making fun of Filthy Phil for the whole ten minutes and I never actually asked him anything about himself.

8th | 12-7 | 31 RJ Hampshire | Hudson, FL | HON CRF250R

I had to text RJ about his ride at Unadilla. No, not the seventh place in moto two, that’s not that impressive for him. No, in moto one he was dead, dead last from two first lap crashes and rode his nuts off to get twelfth. It wasn’t easy for sure but he charged hard all moto long, ate rocks, and got a pretty decent result. Stuff like that is always impressive to see.

9th | 13-9 | 61 Garrett Marchbanks | Coalville, UT | KAW KX 250

I get a sense in talking to Mitch Payton over there that he’s not stoked on Garrett’s outdoor season, but I could be wrong. To me, the kid missed all the nationals after High Point last year so he’s heading to these tracks for the first time. Is he killing it? No, but I think he’s been good, all things considered. There are some other teams out there with kids in their first or second year that would love to have Marchbanks’ moto scores.

10th | 11-13 | 936 Ty Masterpool | Paradise, TX | YAM YZ 250F

Masterpool has had less flash as the Nationals roll on but he’s still been pretty good. Quite day for Ty out there at ‘Dilla.

11th | 15-11 | 52 Jordan Bailey | Orlando, FL | HQV FC250

Bailey’s second moto was pretty good but he lost a few spots later in the moto, the team press release said he slid out. Hey man, it’s something to build on week to week.

12th | 6-38 | 36 Michael Mosiman | Sebastopol, CA | HQV FC250

Pretty good crash for Mosiman in moto two. It looked like it really hurt.

13th | 21-8 |496 Jett Lawrence | Australia | HON CRF250R

Lawrence, who’s probably not going to turn pro immediately and is riding these Nationals under the new amateur rule, had the best day out of the all the amateurs coming out of the ranch. He was fast in the first moto also but suffered some crashes. Second moto was way legit, and moved up into that eighth spot. Jett is just sixteen so there’s no rush for him to turn pro…unless he keeps killing it and gets into the top five soon?

14th | 18-12 | 73 Martin Davalos | Ecuador | KAW KX 250

MARTY IS BACK! Carpal Tunnel surgery seems to have helped him out and in his first moto he crashed a couple of times and worked hard to get up there. Second moto was better for sure. It’s weird that he got fixed up when he theoretically has three races left in his career. He says he’s not racing without a good 450SX ride, which he doesn’t have, and all the spots are full but hey, he’s trying to go out with a bang. I’d put him on a MCR Honda for 450SX next year if I was Mike Genova.

15th | 14-16 | 233 Derek Drake | San Luis Obispo, CA | KTM 250 SX-F FE

Drake’s trainer is Randy Lawrence. I was out mountain biking with Damon Bradshaw yesterday and he was telling me just how gnarly RL was on a bicycle back in the day when he was Doug Dubach’s mechanic. It got me thinking how Randy has had such a memorable life, including time as a pro mechanic, trainer, downhill mountain biker, and whatever else he was doing off the track when he was MC’s mechanic.

16th | 9-37 | 66 Mitchell Oldenburg | Staples, MN | YAM YZ 250F

Oldenburg had a bike issue that held him back in moto two. Probably Wil Hahn’s fault.

17th | 17-14 | 55 Kyle Peters | Greensboro, NC | SUZ RMZ 250

[Note from Weege: Peters is buddies with Marshal Weltin and so they hooked up in a crazy battle in moto two. I talked to Weltin and it sounds like they were both really going for it! Peters came out on top. Beating your buddy always provides motivation!]

18th | 10-39 | 45 Brandon Hartranft | Brick, NJ | YAM YZ 250F

Hartranft got scraped up bad in a crash in moto two and that sucks for him because he had strung together some good motos and this was his hometown race. Afterward he hit me up to ask if his DNF really hurt his Pulpmx fantasy players.