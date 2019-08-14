Jeremy Martin Returns To Riding
More than a year after sustaining a back injury at the Tennessee National in 2018, GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin returned to riding today. The two-time 250 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion posted a photo and a quick clip of him on the bike on Instagram with the caption: “I’m BACK!!! It’s been one year 52 days baby and ohhh this @fchonda feels good. Thank you to all the people that helped make this happen.”
It’s been a long road back for Martin, who initially sustained a burst fracture to his vertebrae in 2018. He had complications following his first surgery and underwent a second surgery in January and missed the entire 2019 season. Back in November, we got Jeremy's take on his situation in this podcast.
Back in April, we checked in with Jeremy, who was so bored with rehab, he went out and got a job.
“Yeah, I got a job,” he told us. “A buddy of mine owns a shop called Vaith’s Sled and Cycle and I’ve been working there. I’m so bored and I can’t train or do anything. I’m in this limbo stage, so I got a job to keep myself and my mind busy.
“First thing, I get to work and clock in. I’m in inventory and shipping, and I do other stuff too, like scrubbing toilets and vacuuming floors. Whatever needs to be done I’m there to help and do whatever I can.”
“Yeah, I’m a two-time National Champion but I’ve never had a real job and I wanted to know what it was like,” he continued. “I’m tired of sitting at home. I’ve been hurt for eight months, this is the longest I’ve ever been hurt in my life. I’m a motivated dude so I just asked for a job. [Laughs]”
We last talked to Jeremy a month ago at the Spring Creek National, and he told us that while unable to ride yet, he'd spent his time studying the races to try to improve his craft.
"I can’t [yet] do the physical part. But you can never stop working on mentally preparing yourself and getting ready," he said. "I’ve been through a lot the last year. A lot of surgeries, a lot of pain. But I’ve really matured mentally and I’m mentally in a different place and in a good spot."
Despite his injury, GEICO has stuck by its star, signing Martin to a two-year extension in December 2018. The deal runs through the 2021 season.