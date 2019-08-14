Jeremy Martin Returns To Riding

More than a year after sustaining a back injury at the Tennessee National in 2018, GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin returned to riding today. The two-time 250 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion posted a photo and a quick clip of him on the bike on Instagram with the caption: “I’m BACK!!! It’s been one year 52 days baby and ohhh this @fchonda feels good. Thank you to all the people that helped make this happen.”

It’s been a long road back for Martin, who initially sustained a burst fracture to his vertebrae in 2018. He had complications following his first surgery and underwent a second surgery in January and missed the entire 2019 season. Back in November, we got Jeremy's take on his situation in this podcast.

Back in April, we checked in with Jeremy, who was so bored with rehab, he went out and got a job.

“Yeah, I got a job,” he told us. “A buddy of mine owns a shop called Vaith’s Sled and Cycle and I’ve been working there. I’m so bored and I can’t train or do anything. I’m in this limbo stage, so I got a job to keep myself and my mind busy.