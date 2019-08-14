Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
MXGP of
Belgium
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Aug 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Clifford Adoptante

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Clifford Adoptante

August 14, 2019 3:50pm
by:

For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with FMX pioneer Clifford Adoptante joining me to talk about the early days of FMX, how he got into the sport, what got him out of it, his SX racing days, the problems he’s had with the law, getting sober, and more.

Listen below or click HERE. You can also get it on iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.