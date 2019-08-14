Time for our annual check up with Ryan Sipes, now in year two of his do-it-all program racing supercross, motocross, off-road, flat track, and more. This year Sipes has already notched wins at the Hawaiian Supercross, the Sturgis TT round of American Flat Track, and even some sort of hillclimb which he explains here.

He also has a new video series via Red Bull that follows his journey. And what a journey it is, considering Sipes not only tries and succeeds at these events, but builds his own bikes as well. Oh, and then there's Ezberg, which is an entirely different story.

In this podcast with Jason Weigandt, Sipes explains how he tries to learn and pick up the process of each racing discipline, and then how he applies it in practice and on race day. Who knows? He might not be the only one doing this someday.

