Chase Sexton | 3-3 for third overall in 250 Class

“It was a rough couple of weeks after that race in Florida, it kind of just took away all the confidence I had. After that it’s taken a long time to feel good again, I feel like I’m getting back to 100 percent and back where I’m supposed to be, which is on the podium. That pace we had second moto was fast, I was trying to make something happen but these guys were good. They’re 1-2 in points for reason. I’m just trying to build after a solid weekend and get even better.”

Justin Cooper | 4-4 for fourth overall 250 Class

“It was a good day at Unadilla. We put in solid motos and the bike was good. I ended up crashing out of the lead in the first one and rode tight after that. The second moto I lacked a little pace, but I have my eyes on next weekend already. The small change for moto two ended up being better. The team did a great job working with us on a really tough track today.”

RJ Hampshire | 12-7 for eighth overall in 250 Class

“Bad start first moto then someone slid out and I hit their bike, so I did a front flip in the second turn. Later that lap, I had already passed a bunch of people and someone fell into my line and I hit them, crashed again. I did what I could the rest of that moto and tried to send it for a couple more spots. On the last lap, there were three more guys right there but I lost my front end and went down again. Second moto, on the gate, [Mitch] Oldenburg’s bike wouldn’t start so they were working on it, got it going and rolled back in as the card went sideways. They set the holeshot device on his forks, so his mechanic went under my bars as the gate dropped. I don’t blame them, I’m sure we would have done the same thing in that situation but for sure feel like the officials should have held them up or done something about it. Anyways, track was sketchy that second moto and had pretty good speed late in the race, I just made a big mistake when I caught Shane [McElrath] and [Colt] Nichols and that ended my charge in that moto. Two more [races] to go.”

Mitchell Oldenburg | 9-17 for 16th overall in 250 Class

“I’m really bummed with the way the day ended. I had a really good day going, qualifying fifth overall. In the first moto, I finished ninth, which was my best finish of the season so far. Unfortunately I had a mechanical in the second moto and my bike wouldn’t start on the line. I took off late and just couldn’t do it with the bike. We’ll regroup, get a good week of riding and training in, then come back for these last two rounds and give it everything we’ve got.”

Garrett Marchbanks | 13-9 for ninth overall in 250 Class

“The track was a tough one so I’m proud of what we were able to do and finish with another top-10 overall finish. This season has been a rollercoaster with many challenges, which I couldn’t do without the help and support of my Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team. I continue to apply what I’m learning each week and we’re all looking forward to Budds next weekend.”