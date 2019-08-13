Results Archive
Racer X Films: Justin Cokinos 125 All Star Race Full Moto | 2019 Unadilla

August 13, 2019 12:40pm | by:

Hang on! Justin Cokinos takes the Racer X GoPro on a wild ride at the start of the during the 125 All Star race at the 2019 Unadilla National. Cokinos finished third at the tenth round of the 125 All Star series.

