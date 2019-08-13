Jonathan Mayzak GoFundMe Account
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Jonathan Mayzak, who died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained Friday night before the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York. Mayzak was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in front of the paddock on Route 8. To read the full press release on the death of Jonathan Mayzak, click here.
Below is the full description on the account:
Jonathan Mayzak forever
On August 9th at approximately 9pm tragedy struck at the Unadilla pro motocross national Jonathan Mayzak and his brother Matthew were walking back across the street into the pro paddock and as he was crossing a drunk/drugged up driver was speeding with no lights on down route 8 and struck Jonathan. The driver was impaired and had 2 children the ages 8 and 4 present as well as another passenger. Jonathan suffered severe injuries on impact and was in critical condition in the ICU. Doctors told his family he was lucky if he made it two hours after the incident occurred, but Jonathan fought for a hard 40 hours until he was finally ready to let go on Sunday August 11th at 1:38 pm. He was only 20 years old. Jonathan was supposed to be marry Kenzie Hebbleman on October 23rd 2019. But unfortunately now instead of planning and attending a wedding his fiancé , mother, father, seven siblings and his close friends will plan and attend a funeral for this young man who was taken way too soon because of somebody’s reckless actions. Jonathan is very loved and will be remembered for his amazing personality and love of motocross. Please help and donate to his family and fiancé for this horrible time they are having to endure. All of the proceeds will go to helping with his funeral costs as well as to help Kenzie. If you're unable to donate, please share and help get his story out there to help people realize what driving under the influence can do to not just one life, but many affected from this tragedy. Thank you.