Jonathan Mayzak GoFundMe Account

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Jonathan Mayzak, who died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained Friday night before the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York. Mayzak was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in front of the paddock on Route 8. To read the full press release on the death of Jonathan Mayzak, click here.

You can view the GoFundMe account here.

Below is the full description on the account: