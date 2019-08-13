Fox Racing Debuts Redesigned Flexair and 360 Racewear Collections

Riding moto requires split decisions constantly while on the bike, decisions which can mean the difference between winning and losing. This season we have completely re-thought the performance attributes of our racewear so you win regardless of choice. Whether you need the improved breathability and mobility of Flexair, or the superior durability of 360; the Fox MX20 racewear collection will allow you to think fast and ride even faster. Durability or breathable mobility? The choice is yours.

The expectation of performance motocross racewear changed forever with the debut of Flexair in 2015, and for its five year anniversary it is changing the game again. The new Flexair pant and jersey are designed to function seamlessly with the human body.