Following a knee injury suffered over the weekend at the Circle K Unadilla National, Cooper Webb is now confirmed out for the rest of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. That's the bad news. The good news is that Webb suffered only a bone contusion, so his injury will only require rest instead of surgery. KTM's press release today said the following

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team announced today that Cooper Webb will miss the final two rounds of the 2019 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The reigning AMA Supercross Champion suffered a bone contusion in his left knee during Moto 1 of the Unadilla National on Saturday and while the injury does not require surgery, Webb will need a few weeks to recover.

Webb suffered a crash in Unadilla's first moto, and he then immediately rode back off to the pits and did not attempt to race the second moto. Webb, the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Champion, currently sits sixth overall in the 450 Championship Standings.