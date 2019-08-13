"The track is actually built on a road race course, they bring in tons of sand, put it on top of the asphalt and then they make a track," explained Roger De Coster, once again team manager for the squad. "It's really soft and it's going to be really tough, but our guys are going to go over early. We have a lot of plans for the testing and stuff."

Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Justin Cooper will comprise the U.S. effort in 2019. Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna's Anderson and Osborne will race on 450s, with Anderson in the MXGP class and Osborne classified in Open. Cooper will race his Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F in MX2. Osborne has told us that he and Anderson will fly to Europe three weeks before the event to test and train in the sand, and Cooper will come over two weeks before the event. This is much more prep time than Team USA normally gets in Europe, which shows a true dedication to the event. For these riders and their teams, this is not an afterthought.

"I think we have three guys who really want to be there and are enthusiastic about the event, and that’s half the battle," says Osborne. "We’re going to go over and try to dial in our bikes and try to get used to that European sand."

Osborne has been named team captain. While that particular title doesn't really carry any specific duties, and Osborne joked that maybe he was named to the spot only "because he's old," he's actually quite fitting. There might not be another rider in the world who likes this type of challenge more than Zach, who has lived and raced in Europe, will ride any bike in any type of race anywhere, and has competed for Team USA before not only in the MXoN, but also in the International Six-Days Enduro. Heck, if Zach's salaried job wasn't to race Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship full time, he'd probably be on his own version of the Ryan Sipes' do-it-all program. Going to Europe to prep in sand for three weeks? Bring it on.

No doubt, Zach's enthusiasm for such a tall task has been infectious, and he's got training partner and teammate Anderson on board. Anderson has raced MXoN once, and it was both the best and worst day of his racing career. Despite riding with a broken foot suffered in qualifying the day before the race, he held off Jeffrey Herlings for the lead in his first-ever 'Nations moto, and then Herlings crashed. Anderson cruised to the win, only to be landed on by a lapped rider while rolling the finish line jump. He was thus unable to race the third moto, and Cooper Webb had to take all the team pressure on his shoulders solo. Webb nearly pulled it off, but crashed, and a win slipped through Team USA's fingers. Much has been made about the American motocross scene falling so far from grace, but had Anderson not been landed on, a Team USA win at the 2016 'Nations would have paired right up with Eli Tomac sweeping four-straight USGP motos in the MXGP class, and Webb edging Herlings for a USGP MX2 overall win in Charlotte that year. The Americans are just three years removed from great performances on the world stage. Surely, Anderson remembers how close he came to glory, and wants another shot.

As for Cooper, he's maintained all season that he'd be in if selected. He also says he loves riding sand. Back in 2012, though, the Americans learned that the sand they grew up on and the sand in Europe is much different. This year's task is still quite significant.