Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
MXGP of
Belgium
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Aug 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 25
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 12, 2019 6:30am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 10 (of 12) - Unadilla - New Berlin, NY

Unadilla - 450

- New Berlin, NY

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany1 - 1 Honda CRF450
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France2 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA4 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO7 - 3 Kawasaki KX
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM5 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY3 - 10 YAM YZ
7Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA6 - 6 Kawasaki KX
8Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO9 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK10 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F FE
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom8 - 11 Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Unadilla - 250

- New Berlin, NY

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France2 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL1 - 2 Kawasaki KX250F
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL3 - 3 Honda CRF250
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY4 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK5 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
6Shane McElrath Canton, NC8 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F FE
7Alex Martin Millville, MN7 - 10 Suzuki Rm-z250
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL12 - 7 Honda CRF250
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT13 - 9 Kawasaki KX250F
10Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX11 - 13 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO426
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France386
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany385
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM336
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA331
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC324
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY252
8Justin Bogle Cushing, OK208
9Fredrik Noren Sweden204
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA175
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL441
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France413
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY382
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK292
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL277
6Chase Sexton La Moille, IL254
7Alex Martin Millville, MN254
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA235
9Hunter Lawrence Australia233
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC210
Full Standings

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Round 7 (of 8) - Rockcrusher Full Gas Sprint Enduro - Young Harris, GA

Pro Championship

Overall StandingsRiderBrand
1stKailub RussellKTM
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki
4thLayne MichaelHusqvarna
5thJordan AshburnKawasaki

Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub Russell*KTM362
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna293
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki274
4thJordan AshburnKawasaki209
5thJosh TothKTM168

*Kailub Russell (KTM) is the 2019 Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Champion, as he clinched the Pro Championship one round early.

AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 12 (of 20) - Law Tigers Sacramento Mile - Sacramento, CA

AFT Twins

FinishRiderMachineInterval
1stJared MeesIndian25 Laps
2ndBriar BaumanIndian0.151
3rdDavis FisherIndian9.088
4thBronson BaumanIndian10.999
5thBryan SmithKawasaki11.133
6thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson11.336
7thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson17.246
8th Brandon PriceIndian20.268
9thBrandon RobinsonIndian30.849
10thRonnie JonesYamaha35.011

AFT Singles

FinishRiderMachineInterval
1stShayna TexterKTM15 Laps
2ndMikey RushHonda0.063
3rdTristan AveryHonda0.097
4thDan BromleyKTM0.112
5thRyan WellsYamaha0.214
6thChase Cose Suzuki0.802
7thDalton GauthierHusqvarna0.884
8thBrandon KitchenHonda1.911
9thKayden DowningKTM3.967
10thCameron SmithHonda4.016

To view the full results from the 12th round of AFT at the Law Tigers Sacramento Mile, click here.

AFT Twins Standings

FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBriar BaumanIndian218
2ndJared MeesIndian191
3rdBronson BaumanIndian163
4thBrandon RobinsonIndian144
5thJeffrey Carver Jr.Indian144
6thJarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson133
7thHenry WilesIndian129
8thJake JohnsonYamaha116
9thRobert PearsonIndian106
10thSammy HalbertHarley-Davidson105

AFT Singles Standings

FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stDalton GauthierHusqvarna203
2ndDan BromleyKTM196
3rdMikey RushHonda193
4thJesse JanischYamaha157
5thShayna TexterKTM153
6thChad CoseHonda143
7thRyan WellsYamaha140
8thMorgen MischlerKTM114
9thKevin StollingsHonda93
10thMax WhaleKawasaki90

To view the full AFT standings, click here.

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 7 (of 8) - Foxhill

MX1

Overall StandingsRiderMachineTotal Points
1stShaun SimpsonKTM50
2ndHarri KullasHonda38
3rdTommy SearleKawasaki36
4thMel PocockKTM36
5thElliott Banks BrowneHusqvarna35

MX2

Overall StandingsRiderMachine
1stDylan Walsh Husqvarna
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna
3rdMartin BarrYamaha
4thJosh GilbertHonda
5thMichael SandnerKTM

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki311
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM276
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna223
4thMel PocockKTM190
5thHarri KullasHonda189

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan Walsh Husqvarna243
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna231
3rdJosh GilbertHonda209
4thMartin BarrYamaha194
5thBas VaessenKTM169

The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.

ADAC MX MASTERS

Round 5 (of 7) - Gaildorf - Gaildorf, Germany

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stJeremy SeewerYamaha50
2ndTanel LeokYamaha42
3rdDennis UllrichHusqvarna38
4thHenry JacobiKawasaki37
5thJens GettemannKawasaki33

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stJens GettemannKawasaki190
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna177
3rdTanel LeokYamaha171
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM120
5thJeremy SeewerYamaha100

Other championship standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Through Round 14 (of 18)

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia626
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland439
3Gautier Paulin France402
4Arnaud Tonus Switzerland396
5Antonio Cairoli Italy358
6Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania355
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands349
8Romain Febvre France336
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium329
10Pauls Jonass Latvia321
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain644
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark520
3Tom Vialle France416
4Jago Geerts Belgium413
5Henry Jacobi Germany399
6Adam Sterry United Kingdom314
7Ben Watson United Kingdom282
8Maxime Renaux France271
9Jed Beaton Australia250
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa248
Full Standings

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Through Round 7 (of 8)

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda342
2ndMike AlessiHonda328
3rdPhil NicolettiYamaha311
4thCole ThompsonKTM275
5thCade ClasonHusqvarna241
6thRyan DowdSuzuki218
6thMatt GoerkeKawasaki218
8thKeylan MestonYamaha213
9thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha194

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda357
2ndJess PettisKTM319
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha287
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki282
5thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna279
6thTanner WardKTM270
7thMarco CannellaYamaha248
8thWesten WrozynaKawasaki186
9thJosh OsbyYamaha174
10thQuinn AmyotteKTM161

WORCS

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM194
2ndDante OliveiraKTM158
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna122
4thRicky DietrichHonda119
5thZach BellKawasaki177

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 5

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM3570
2ndGraham JarvisHusqvarna3460
3rdAlfredo GomezHusqvarna3164
4thMario RomanSherco3070
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2725

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 9 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC250
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV207
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC180
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Strang Australia113
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA96
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
9 Cookeville, TN92
10 Duvall, WA73
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT270
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN166
3 Jefferson, GA141
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA138
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN132
6 New Zealand132
7 Millville, NJ118
8 Landrum, SC110
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA104
10 Orlando, FL93
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL233
3 West Sunbury, PA147
4 Indianola, PA145
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Parkersburg, WV71
7 Waterford Works, NJ65
8 Fife Lake, MI56
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH245
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC184
3Tayla Jones Australia183
4 New Zealand174
5 Bridgeton, NJ130
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
7 Birchrunville, PA105
8 Bloomington, IN105
9 Knoxville, TN96
10 Mchenry, MD84
Full Standings

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Cored CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike