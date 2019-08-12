Wake-Up Call

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Round 7 (of 8) - Rockcrusher Full Gas Sprint Enduro - Young Harris, GA

Pro Championship

Overall Standings Rider Brand 1st Kailub Russell KTM 2nd Thad DuVall Husqvarna 3rd Josh Strang Kawasaki 4th Layne Michael Husqvarna 5th Jordan Ashburn Kawasaki

Pro Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Brand Points 1st Kailub Russell* KTM 362 2nd Thad DuVall Husqvarna 293 3rd Josh Strang Kawasaki 274 4th Jordan Ashburn Kawasaki 209 5th Josh Toth KTM 168

*Kailub Russell (KTM) is the 2019 Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Champion, as he clinched the Pro Championship one round early.

AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 12 (of 20) - Law Tigers Sacramento Mile - Sacramento, CA

AFT Twins

Finish Rider Machine Interval 1st Jared Mees Indian 25 Laps 2nd Briar Bauman Indian 0.151 3rd Davis Fisher Indian 9.088 4th Bronson Bauman Indian 10.999 5th Bryan Smith Kawasaki 11.133 6th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 11.336 7th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 17.246 8th Brandon Price Indian 20.268 9th Brandon Robinson Indian 30.849 10th Ronnie Jones Yamaha 35.011

AFT Singles

Finish Rider Machine Interval 1st Shayna Texter KTM 15 Laps 2nd Mikey Rush Honda 0.063 3rd Tristan Avery Honda 0.097 4th Dan Bromley KTM 0.112 5th Ryan Wells Yamaha 0.214 6th Chase Cose Suzuki 0.802 7th Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 0.884 8th Brandon Kitchen Honda 1.911 9th Kayden Downing KTM 3.967 10th Cameron Smith Honda 4.016

To view the full results from the 12th round of AFT at the Law Tigers Sacramento Mile, click here.

AFT Twins Standings

Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Briar Bauman Indian 218 2nd Jared Mees Indian 191 3rd Bronson Bauman Indian 163 4th Brandon Robinson Indian 144 5th Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian 144 6th Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson 133 7th Henry Wiles Indian 129 8th Jake Johnson Yamaha 116 9th Robert Pearson Indian 106 10th Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson 105

AFT Singles Standings

Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Dalton Gauthier Husqvarna 203 2nd Dan Bromley KTM 196 3rd Mikey Rush Honda 193 4th Jesse Janisch Yamaha 157 5th Shayna Texter KTM 153 6th Chad Cose Honda 143 7th Ryan Wells Yamaha 140 8th Morgen Mischler KTM 114 9th Kevin Stollings Honda 93 10th Max Whale Kawasaki 90

To view the full AFT standings, click here.

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 7 (of 8) - Foxhill

MX1

Overall Standings Rider Machine Total Points 1st Shaun Simpson KTM 50 2nd Harri Kullas Honda 38 3rd Tommy Searle Kawasaki 36 4th Mel Pocock KTM 36 5th Elliott Banks Browne Husqvarna 35

MX2

Overall Standings Rider Machine 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 3rd Martin Barr Yamaha 4th Josh Gilbert Honda 5th Michael Sandner KTM

MX1 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Tommy Searle Kawasaki 311 2nd Shaun Simpson KTM 276 3rd Jake Millward Husqvarna 223 4th Mel Pocock KTM 190 5th Harri Kullas Honda 189

MX2 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 243 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 231 3rd Josh Gilbert Honda 209 4th Martin Barr Yamaha 194 5th Bas Vaessen KTM 169

The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.

ADAC MX MASTERS

Round 5 (of 7) - Gaildorf - Gaildorf, Germany

Masters Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Jeremy Seewer Yamaha 50 2nd Tanel Leok Yamaha 42 3rd Dennis Ullrich Husqvarna 38 4th Henry Jacobi Kawasaki 37 5th Jens Gettemann Kawasaki 33

Masters Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Jens Gettemann Kawasaki 190 2nd Dennis Ullrich Husqvarna 177 3rd Tanel Leok Yamaha 171 4th Pascal Rauchenecker KTM 120 5th Jeremy Seewer Yamaha 100

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Through Round 14 (of 18)