Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 10 (of 12) - Unadilla - New Berlin, NY
Unadilla - 450
Unadilla MX - New Berlin, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|7 - 3
|Kawasaki KX
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|5 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3 - 10
|YAM YZ
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki KX
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|9 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|10 - 9
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|8 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 450
Unadilla - 250
Unadilla MX - New Berlin, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 3
|Honda CRF250
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|5 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|8 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|7
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|7 - 10
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|12 - 7
|Honda CRF250
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|13 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250F
|10
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|11 - 13
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|426
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|386
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|385
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|336
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|331
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|324
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|252
|8
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|208
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|204
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|175
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|441
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|413
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|382
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|292
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|277
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|254
|7
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|254
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|235
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|233
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|210
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO
Round 7 (of 8) - Rockcrusher Full Gas Sprint Enduro - Young Harris, GA
Pro Championship
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell*
|KTM
|362
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|293
|3rd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|274
|4th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|209
|5th
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|168
*Kailub Russell (KTM) is the 2019 Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Champion, as he clinched the Pro Championship one round early.
AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 12 (of 20) - Law Tigers Sacramento Mile - Sacramento, CA
AFT Twins
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|25 Laps
|2nd
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|0.151
|3rd
|Davis Fisher
|Indian
|9.088
|4th
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|10.999
|5th
|Bryan Smith
|Kawasaki
|11.133
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|11.336
|7th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|17.246
|8th
|Brandon Price
|Indian
|20.268
|9th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|30.849
|10th
|Ronnie Jones
|Yamaha
|35.011
AFT Singles
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Interval
|1st
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|15 Laps
|2nd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|0.063
|3rd
|Tristan Avery
|Honda
|0.097
|4th
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|0.112
|5th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|0.214
|6th
|Chase Cose
|Suzuki
|0.802
|7th
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|0.884
|8th
|Brandon Kitchen
|Honda
|1.911
|9th
|Kayden Downing
|KTM
|3.967
|10th
|Cameron Smith
|Honda
|4.016
To view the full results from the 12th round of AFT at the Law Tigers Sacramento Mile, click here.
AFT Twins Standings
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Briar Bauman
|Indian
|218
|2nd
|Jared Mees
|Indian
|191
|3rd
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian
|163
|4th
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian
|144
|5th
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian
|144
|6th
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson
|133
|7th
|Henry Wiles
|Indian
|129
|8th
|Jake Johnson
|Yamaha
|116
|9th
|Robert Pearson
|Indian
|106
|10th
|Sammy Halbert
|Harley-Davidson
|105
AFT Singles Standings
|Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dalton Gauthier
|Husqvarna
|203
|2nd
|Dan Bromley
|KTM
|196
|3rd
|Mikey Rush
|Honda
|193
|4th
|Jesse Janisch
|Yamaha
|157
|5th
|Shayna Texter
|KTM
|153
|6th
|Chad Cose
|Honda
|143
|7th
|Ryan Wells
|Yamaha
|140
|8th
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM
|114
|9th
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda
|93
|10th
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki
|90
To view the full AFT standings, click here.
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 7 (of 8) - Foxhill
MX1
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Points
|1st
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|38
|3rd
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|36
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|36
|5th
|Elliott Banks Browne
|Husqvarna
|35
MX2
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|4th
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|5th
|Michael Sandner
|KTM
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|311
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|276
|3rd
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|223
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|190
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|189
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|243
|2nd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|231
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|209
|4th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|194
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|169
The updated points from the MX2 class following round seven were not available at the time of posting, these points are prior to round seven.
ADAC MX MASTERS
Round 5 (of 7) - Gaildorf - Gaildorf, Germany
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|50
|2nd
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|42
|3rd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|38
|4th
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|37
|5th
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|33
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|190
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|177
|3rd
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|171
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|120
|5th
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|100
Other championship standings
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Through Round 14 (of 18)
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|626
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|439
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|402
|4
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|396
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
|6
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|355
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|349
|8
|Romain Febvre
|France
|336
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|329
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|321
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|644
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|520
|3
|Tom Vialle
|France
|416
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|413
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|399
|6
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|314
|7
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|282
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|271
|9
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|250
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|248
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour
Through Round 7 (of 8)
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|342
|2nd
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|328
|3rd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|311
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|275
|5th
|Cade Clason
|Husqvarna
|241
|6th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|218
|6th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|218
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|213
|9th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|194
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|357
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|319
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|287
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|282
|5th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|279
|6th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|270
|7th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|248
|8th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|186
|9th
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|174
|10th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|161
WORCS
Through Round 8
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|194
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|158
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|119
|5th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|177
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 5
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|3570
|2nd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3460
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|3164
|4th
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|3070
|5th
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|2725
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 9 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|250
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|207
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|180
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|113
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|96
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|92
|10
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|73
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|270
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|166
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|141
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|138
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|132
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|132
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|118
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|110
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|104
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|93
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|233
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|147
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|145
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|8
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|9
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|245
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|184
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|174
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|130
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|118
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|105
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|105
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Cored Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike