Pro Motocross Mourns the Loss of Racer Jonathan Mayzak

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. (August 12, 2019) - MX Sports Pro Racing is saddened to report the tragic loss of AMA Pro Motocross racer Jonathan Mayzak, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. The 20-year-old racer died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained Friday night before the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York, when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in front of the paddock on Route 8. State Police have charged the 31-year old man operating the vehicle with driving while drug-impaired and vehicular assault. More charges are expected as a result of Jonathan’s death.

Jonathan first competed on a national stage in 2006 when he earned a gate at the 2006 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in the 51cc (4-6) Class, and again in 2015 in Open Pro Sport. In 2016 Jonathan earned his professional motocross license and was assigned #210. This year the #210 competed in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in four events in the 250 Class, including the inaugural Florida National and historic Southwick National, making the “Fast 40” in both.